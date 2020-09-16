The Collider Podcast, Ep. 280 – Special Guest: ‘Bill & Ted’ Co-Writer Ed Solomon

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

[Editor’s Note: This podcast contains spoilers for Bill and Ted Face the Music.]

This week on The Collider Podcast we’ve got a very special guest: veteran screenwriter Ed Solomon! Solomon’s credits include the Bill & Ted trilogy, Men in Black, Now You See Me, and more. During our conversation, we discuss the development of Bill & Ted Face the Music, alternate versions of the ending, how COVID affected trying to finish the movie, the origins of Station from Bogus Journey, his uncredited work on 2000’s X-Men, and much more. If you want a keen insight into the work of a professional screenwriter, you’ll definitely want to give this a listen. Then Adam and I finish up with Recently Watched.

Click on the respective link to find us on iTunes. If you like the show, please leave us a review on iTunes along with your hottest movie-related take, and we’ll read it on air and talk about it.

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.