The Collider Podcast, Ep. 280 – Special Guest: ‘Bill & Ted’ Co-Writer Ed Solomon

September 16, 2020

[Editor’s Note: This podcast contains spoilers for Bill and Ted Face the Music.]

This week on The Collider Podcast we’ve got a very special guest: veteran screenwriter Ed Solomon! Solomon’s credits include the Bill & Ted trilogy, Men in BlackNow You See Me, and more. During our conversation, we discuss the development of Bill & Ted Face the Music, alternate versions of the ending, how COVID affected trying to finish the movie, the origins of Station from Bogus Journey, his uncredited work on 2000’s X-Men, and much more. If you want a keen insight into the work of a professional screenwriter, you’ll definitely want to give this a listen. Then Adam and I finish up with Recently Watched.

