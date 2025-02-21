Keanu Reeves wasn't kidding when he said he's thinking he's back, because he sure loves to do sequels. He's consistently shown up for each entry of the two mega-franchises to which his career owes a huge debt, The Matrix and John Wick. He added his cultural currency to previously established franchises like Toy Story and Sonic the Hedgehog, providing forceful new characters that added to the emotional complexity of the narrative. He's even set on making a sequel to one of his cult classics if the progress of Constantine 2 is to be believed. Of the various choices he's given us, I'd argue that the best sequel is actually Bill & Ted Face the Music, the capstone to the Bill & Ted trilogy that just dropped on Tubi.

What Is 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' About?

Image via Orion Pictures

Theodore Logan (Reeves) and Bill S. Preston (Alex Winter) have come a long way from being San Dimas' most excellent time-traveling history students. Now married to the princesses they met all the way back in Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, the two have a comfortable life performing their rock music for local audiences. Things are all copacetic until the daughter of their time-traveler guru, Rufus (George Carlin), arrives and tells them that they must go into the future to write the song that will save the world from destruction. Little do they realize that they'll receive unexpected help from their daughters, Billie (Jack Haven) and Thea (Samara Weaving), and will have a killer robot named Dennis (Anthony Carrigan) on their tails as they cross timelines to recruit the most legendary musicians to help them write their masterpiece. While the plot is generally recycled from the previous two films, it's how the film evolves the relationship between Bill & Ted and the colorful interactions between the actors that make the film a winning finale.

'Face the Music' Keeps the Party Going With Its Ingenuity

Image via Orion Pictures

The Bill & Ted films have always succeeded on the idiot strengths of their charm and the ingenuity with which they come up with smart jokes based around very hare-brained concepts. Face the Music continues this tradition by sticking to its guns and never condescending to the alleged lack of intelligence of its protagonists and their worldview. Theirs is a vision so fundamentally kindhearted that even killer robots and Death (William Sadler) himself can't help but be revealed to have gooey hearts underneath their hardened exteriors. Bill and Ted may barely share a brain cell between their two heads, but they have a philosophy of life and an emotional attentiveness that is shown respect, even if it's as simple as "party on and be excellent to each other." They may be dumb, but their hearts are always in the right place, and they truly love and show care to their daughters, unlike most examples of characters similar to Bill and Ted. The film even has the guts to question if their way of life is all that sound all these years later, as an entire subplot is devoted to their wives confronting them about how their bromance has stagnated into toxic co-dependency. The party may still be worth rocking with, but the film is smart enough to know it can sometimes get tiresome to have so much fun for so long.

The Cast Is All...Excellent!