The term "legacy sequel" can send shivers down filmgoers' spines, given how difficult it can be to recreate the magic of a beloved film that came years before. However, in 2020, one duo reunited for a movie that wasn't just a hit – it united everyone throughout space and time in song and saved the very fabric of the universe. That film was Bill & Ted Face the Music, the first feature-length adventure of Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves since 1991's Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey. Released at the height of the pandemic, it understandably failed to make a killing at the box office, but that didn't stop critics and fans from enjoying the wild, star-studded ride with respective 83% and 64% Rotten Tomatoes scores. Fans of the two perennial slackers can now see their excellent modern adventure for free on Tubi as part of a tubular new wave of titles for February.

Bill & Ted Face the Music featured a new face behind the camera in Dean Parisot, but the script was penned by returning duo Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. The writers were responsible for making the titular teenagers fan-favorites thanks to their '80s classic Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, which is still hailed as one of the greatest sci-fi comedies ever made. Their return to the franchise picks up with the righteous best friends as adults, though being older doesn't mean they're any wiser. Navigating struggling marriages and careers, they're tasked with writing a song that will unite humanity, but instead of buckling down, they decide to swipe the tune from their future selves. What follows is a generational race against time through the past, future, Hell, and beyond to save everything, though it's their daughters Billie and Thea who become the real heroes in the process.

Will There Ever Be More 'Bill & Ted' After 'Face the Music'?

While the reunion of Reeves and Winter is the main attraction of Face the Music, they were joined by a lot of talent for their grand encore. Samara Weaving and Jack Haven were tapped to play Thea and Billie respectively, while Kristen Schaal played Kelly, the daughter of Bill and Ted's original guide through time, Rufus, played by legendary comedian George Carlin. Also on board for the ride are Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Holland Taylor, Kid Cudi, Jillian Bell, and Beck Bennett, among others. Aside from the main duo, William Sadler also reprised his role as Death.

Everything in Face the Music pointed to it being a big send-off for Winter and Reeves after doing three films and a season of television together. Though both the pair and the writers have discussed a fourth film in the past, including a spin-off following Billie and Thea, that doesn't seem likely to materialize. Instead, they've all moved on to different projects, with Winter most recently starring in Destroy All Neighbors and preparing for a new The Smurfs movie, while Reeves is fresh off of playing Shadow the Hedgehog in Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The stars are set for a righteous, unexpected reunion, however, as they'll both appear in an upcoming Broadway production of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot this fall.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is now available for free on Tubi. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the biggest titles coming to and leaving streaming platforms throughout the year.