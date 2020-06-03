Most Excellent ‘Bill & Ted’ Stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Speak to High School Seniors

There are two things we know about San Dimas High School – it’s where Bill and Ted delivered their famous history report, and its football program rules. Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter confirmed those facts last night in a special video message to the seniors of SDHS during the school’s virtual graduation ceremony. While the video is brief, it is, of course, an utter delight.

Reeves and Winter appear in a split-screen video recorded remotely (in accordance with social distancing guidelines) to talk to the kids for a little under a minute. There’s clearly a bit of a delay between the two actors, which makes their interplay a second or two out of synch. This would be cringeworthy in most other situations, but considering Bill and Ted themselves would have trouble getting Zoom to work correctly, and because Keanu Reeves is an angel come to earth, the whole thing is just charming.

The actors introduce themselves as Wyld Stallions, then commiserate with the seniors over the fact that they aren’t able to have a true graduation ceremony. Finally, they remind the students to be excellent to each other, and really, that’s probably the most important lesson anyone can learn.

It’s been 29 years since the last Bill & Ted movie (1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey), but the duo are finally returning after that long hiatus in Bill & Ted Face the Music. The sequel, written by the series creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon and directed by Galaxy Quest’s Dean Parisot, is scheduled to hit theaters this August. Obviously those plans might change depending on how soon movie theaters begin to reopen, but either way, we’ll be seeing Reeves and Winter back together in the very near future. You can watch their graduation message on San Dimas High School’s Twitter page. For more on Bill & Ted Face the Music, read about how director Steven Soderbergh was instrumental in finally making the movie happen.