Tune your air guitar and get ready to headbang - the Bill and Ted trilogy is coming to 4K. Shout Factory is releasing Bill and Ted's Most Triumphant Trilogy, a new 4K Blu-ray box set that will include all three films - Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure, Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey, and Bill and Ted Face the Music. The set will arrive in our timeline on August 8.

The set will feature all-new 4K transfers of Bogus Journey and Face the Music, plus the 4K transfer of Excellent Adventure from the film's previous solo release. All three films will feature audio commentaries, theatrical trailers, and a bevy of featurettes. The latter include behind-the-scenes documentaries, air guitar tutorials, a recording of the Bill and Ted Face the Music Comic-Con panel, and an interview with the two creators of the franchise, Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. The set will retail for $85.99 USD, and can be preordered on ShoutFactory.com.

What Are the 'Bill and Ted' Movies About?

In 1989's Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure, teenage slackers and would-be musicians Bill S. Preston, Esq. (Alex Winter) and Ted "Theodore" Logan (Keanu Reeves) discover that the music of their band, Wyld Stallyns, has somehow led to a utopian future - a future that is in danger of not happening if they flunk their history project. Thus, their guide to the future, Rufus (George Carlin) equips them with a time-travelling phone booth that allows them to recruit a bevy of historical figures to pass the class and avoid disaster. The second film, 1991's Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey, sees Chuck De Nomolos (Joss Ackland), a renegade resident of the future, attempt to assassinate the duo in the past with a pair of evil robots. Bill and Ted subsequently match wits with Death (William Sadler) and journey through Heaven and Hell to stop De Nomolos. The belated 2020 threequel, Bill and Ted Face the Music, features Bill and Ted approaching middle age, having failed to unite humanity through song. They'll need some help from Rufus' daughter Kelly (Kristen Schaal) and their own offspring, Thea and Billie (Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine) to set history back on course.

Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure was a hit upon its release, making $40 million on a $10 million budget, and spawned a number of spinoffs, including a live-action TV series and a Saturday-morning cartoon. The films also inspired a popular comic book series by writer/artist Evan Dorkin.

Bill and Ted's Most Triumphant Trilogy box set will be available on August 6, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.