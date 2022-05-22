The historical site that marks the beginning of the journey of great ones Bill S. Preston, Esq. and "Ted" Theodore Logan is now closed down for good. The Circle K market in Tempe, Arizona where "strange things are afoot" was sold and the employees were transferred, but not before it honored the cult classic that made it famous. As a way to send off for local Arizonans, the market gave one final nod to Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure with back-to-back screenings of the comedy film on Wednesday before shuttering permanently the following day.

The titular "excellent adventure" of the film kicks off at the Circle K where Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) are struggling on their literally history-defining history report. It's then that Rufus (George Carlin) descends in a time-traveling phone booth to help the two future great ones complete the assignment by taking them through time itself. His arrival is capped off with the classic line from Reeves "Strange things are afoot at the Circle K." And just like that, the small, inconspicuous market grew into a historical film landmark.

Harkins Theatres hosted the special screenings in the parking lot where it all began, drawing a sold-out crowd of fans, some dressed as the high schoolers for the occasion. It was a pretty cushy setup for everyone to enjoy per the Phoenix Times, with beach chairs lining the lot, a popcorn truck, headphones, and a massive screen mounted to the side of the Circle K. They even blared some 80s tunes before the show to achieve maximum 80s nostalgia.

Image via Orion Pictures

RELATED: Why 'Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey" is an All-Time Great Comedy Sequel

Those in attendance were also treated to a video from Bill himself. "Thanks to Harkins Cinema for putting on this amazing event," Winter said in the video message to fans. "I sure wish I could be there but you know, I don’t think the phone booth is going to drop from the sky and land in this parking lot, sadly. All things must pass, and off the Circle K goes into the sunset, and with that, I hope you enjoy Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure." Winter had originally heard of the store's closing via Twitter and released a succinct, perfect statement, saying "All we are..." Whoa. It's a masterful way to send off the Circle K, not only drawing from the Kansas song but also giving a nod to his co-star Reeves who "philosophized" with the line when the pair was hanging with Socrates.

"We are honored to celebrate this iconic movie location and are thankful to the city of Tempe for their support of this ‘excellent’ event," Harkins Theatres owner Dan Harkins said before the event. "Moviegoers will be transported throughout time to experience all they love about Bill & Ted’s at the iconic Circle K. Before closing the store, Circle K also released a statement commemorating the store's service to the greater good of humanity and cinema, saying "The rumors aren't bogus. We are planning to close our store at 1010 W. Southern Avenue in Tempe. It’s a location that has enjoyed some most triumphant times in its more than 30 years of serving the Tempe community."

The Circle K may be gone, but the memories of the excellent adventure will never be forgotten. Check out the clip below to see the iconic scene that put this little market on the map, dude:

'The Mandalorian' #1 Cover Reveals Din Djarin on a Mission

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Ryan O'Rourke (399 Articles Published) Ryan O'Rourke is a gaming news writer for Collider and lifelong gamer. A diehard Cubs fan, he contributes to a FanSided blog on the side and can be found glued to a baseball game or his Switch during his spare time. More From Ryan O'Rourke

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe