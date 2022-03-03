Bill Burr has been a famous actor and comedian for over the last two decades, but now the well-known comic will be making his feature film directorial debut. Reported exclusively by Deadline, Burr will be writing, directing, and starring in the original comedy Old Dads. Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine will also star, and the film is being produced by Miramax and Burr’s All Things Comedy.

The film centers around “a middle-aged father (Burr) and his two best friends (Cannavale and Woodbine) who after selling their company to a millennial, find themselves out of step and behind the times as they hilariously struggle to navigate a changing world of culture, career and fatherhood.” Burr will be co-writing the script with Ben Tishler. The pair will also serve as producers with Bill Block, best known for Bad Moms and Dirty Grandpa, Monica Levinson, best known for the Borat films and Bruno, and Mike Bertolina.

Burr enthusiastically talked about the film saying, “I’m very excited to start shooting Old Dads. This comedy is based on my own and my co-writer, Ben Tishler’s, lives. Miramax has been awesome to work with, and I think people are really going to like this movie.” Miramax's CEO Block added to that excitement saying, “Burr is one of the top comedic voices of his generation, and he has written a script that’s not just unwaveringly funny, but also full of heart and unfiltered cultural commentary. We’re thrilled to be collaborating with him and this fantastic cast, including Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine.”

Image via Hulu

RELATED: Miramax Wins ‘Pulp Fiction’ Poster Lawsuit Over Credit for Image

There is a lot to be excited about with this film as Burr, Cannavale, and Woodbine all have had very successful careers. Burr is a Grammy-nominated comedian who is best known for his albums Emotionally Unavailable, One Night Stand, Why Do I Do This?, Let It Go, You People Are All the Same, Live at Andrew’s House, and I’m Sorry You Feel That Way. Burr has also been in films like The King of Staten Island, The Front Runner, Daddy’s Home, Date Night, and hit TV shows like Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian. On the other hand, Cannavale has starred in The Irishman, the Ant-Man films, The Other Guys, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, and he will next be seen in Blonde opposite of Ana de Armas. Lastly, Woodbine is best known for FX’s Fargo, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Spencer Confidential, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Riddick, and he will next be seen in the Paramount+ adaptation of Halo.

Overall this film seems like a hilarious idea filled with clashing generational ideals and culture shock. With Burr’s great comedic talent, signature bluntness, and timing behind every aspect of this project, this is sure to be an uncensored comedy to look out for. However, that is not even the best part as production on the film kicked off yesterday in Los Angeles.

For all the latest on Old Dads, stick with Collider.

A Third Hercule Poirot Film Has Been Written, Says 20th Century Studios President "I think you’ll see the mustache again."

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Shane Romanchick (229 Articles Published) Shane Romanchick is a TV and Movie News Writer for Collider. He also runs his own blog entitled Entershanement Reviews where he writes about and reviews the latest movies. In his free time he loves going for runs and playing with his beagle Butterscotch. When it comes to movies, he is a huge James Bond and horror movie enthusiast. More From Shane Romanchick