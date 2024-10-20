You know his face, but do you know his name? That obscurity is the claim to fame for character actors who can slip into a role without their celebrity status affecting their performance. And now Bill Camp is “that guy.” He’s a stage actor who, since the 2010s, has frequently appeared in on-screen roles; earning an Emmy nomination for The Night Of and having a recurring part on The Leftovers. He also had a supporting (and pretty non-verbal) role as Anya Taylor-Joy's chess teacher in Netflix's The Queen's Gambit. He can also be seen in the supporting cast of major feature films like Lincoln and Joker. But his recent performances in 2024 are what makes him one of the best character actors to watch out for in any role he takes on, whether it’s in a mystery TV series like Presumed Innocent or a straight-up horror flick such as ‘Salem’s Lot.

Bill Camp Brings a Dry Humor to Ethan Cohen's 'Drive-Away Dolls'

Camp makes the most of his limited scenes in Drive-Away Dolls as the grumpy, slightly dim-witted owner of a car service, Curlie. It’s his mistake that spirals everything into violence and hijinks after he gives a pair of friends the wrong rental, thinking they are the right drivers for a mysterious cargo. He wears a name tag, but don’t call him Curlie. “We just met, it’s too familiar,” he says to the two friends, completely flat and all the more funny because of Camp's dry delivery. Although Drive-Away Dolls is a solo effort from Ethan Cohen, Curlie’s hilarious deadpan reactions are reminiscent of the odd characters from older Coen Brothers films. Camp is known for his dramatic roles, and his next project saw him get a notable rise in screen time while having fun with the ridiculousness of being overly macho.

Bill Camp and Jeff Daniels Butt Heads

The Netflix series A Man in Full is about the downfall of a powerful man. Bank officer Harry Zale (Camp) is out to collect an $800 million loan from tycoon Charlie Croker, played by Jeff Daniels, who oozes sleazy and charismatic Southern charm. Both men try to outmatch the other during boardroom meetings that turn into tough guy showdowns. The back-and-forth verbal challenges do little to show they want to break out into a brawl. The boardroom is too small to hold their testosterone: Zale does push-ups in his office and Croker captures a rattlesnake with his bare hands. Camp is the perfect match to duke it out with Daniels. In Zale, you see a man who enjoys being smug against someone who isn’t used to hearing, “no," but if viewers didn’t see Camp in this role or Cohen’s film, they probably saw him in Apple TV+’s most-watched drama series.

Rusty Isn't the Only One Stressed out in ‘Presumed Innocent’

The adaptation of Presumed Innocent marks Jake Gyllenhaal’s first leading TV role as prosecutor Rusty Sabich who is put on trial for the murder of his mistress and colleague (Renate Reinsve). While Peter Sarsgard’s complex villain is hungry to get the conviction, Raymond Horgan (Camp) is at Rusty’s side, as an old friend and his lawyer. The series also brings in Camp’s wife Elizabeth Marvel to play his on-screen wife, Lorraine. And in a murder mystery series that strains the relationships of its characters, Rusty’s fracturing of his family isn’t the only damage.

The Horgans might not be on trial, but they face hardships. After Raymond decides to be his friend’s lawyer, Lorraine strongly opposes it, bitter about how Rusty betrayed his wife. Camp’s portrayal gets more complex as the case takes a toll on him, and he falls from being a man in charge. Early on, he tells the prosecutors to their faces with the glorious insult, “Fuck Thing One, Fuck thing Two,” just one of many brilliant lines of dialogue afforded to Camp throughout the series. Camp gives Raymond an extra layer than what we saw in the 1990 film adaptation. Even though Raymond is loyal to Rusty, it doesn't;t stop him from holding Rusty accountable for having an affair with a colleague, and the fact that Raymond never caught onto weights on him heavily throughout the show. It's a meaty role for Camp, and he hits every different aspect of the character with aplomb.

Ordinary People Become Vampire Hunters in ‘Salem’s Lot’

A grounded performance from Camp is what he then brings to the new ’Salem’s Lot, a movie that faced setbacks that even upset Stephen King, but it does right by Camp. As teacher Matt Burke, Camp portrays the exhaustion of living in a town on the decline, with just enough energy to care about those around him. Of all his 2024 roles, this is his most downtrodden. He is no longer clean-shaven, with a beard that you could believe he just barely manages to trim. He’s the only teacher who stops a fight, being firm but not harsh in his handling of young Mark (Jordan Preston Carter), who has been getting bullied. Matt accepts outsider Ben (Lewis Pullman) in the community, as others either ignore him or outright antagonize him. And when grave digger Mike (Spencer Treat Clark) feels ill, Matt takes him in, unaware Mike has been bitten by a vampire.

A crucial part that makes any adaptation of ‘Salem’s Lot work is that Camp’s performance doesn’t turn Matt into a professional vampire hunter. This is an ordinary citizen trapped in a Gothic horror nightmare. He accepts using vampire lore to fight back, even though the logical part of him says it’s ridiculous. The kindhearted nature he has shown is then what makes his ending feel more cruel than what is in the original Stephen King book.

Bill “That Guy” Camp is an actor who elevates every project he’s in and should be considered among the ranks of great character actors out there.

'Salem's Lot is streaming on Max.

