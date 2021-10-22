With directors Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon’s The Addams Family 2 now playing in select theaters and available On-Demand, I recently spoke to Bill Hader about voicing Cyrus Strange in the animated sequel. During the fun interview, he talks about having to record under his comforter in his bedroom, how he finds the voice of a character, how The Addams Family gets away with a lot of macabre humor, and what he’d like people to watch first if they’ve never seen anything he’s done. In addition, with Hader hard at work on Barry Season 3 and 4, he talks about what fans can look forward to, how many episodes he’s directing, how the scripts changed, and when he might make his feature film directorial debut.

In The Addams Family 2, Morticia (voiced by Charlize Theron), Gomez (voiced by Oscar Isaac), Wednesday (voiced by Chloë Grace Moretz), Pugsley (voiced by Javon “Wanna” Walton), Uncle Fester (voiced by Nick Kroll), and the rest of the creepy crew go on a family vacation to reclaim their family bond. As you might imagine, things do not go as planned. The film also features the voices of Bette Midler, Snoop Dogg, and Wallace Shawn.

Watch what Bill Hader had to say in the player above or below you can read the transcript.

COLLIDER: First of all, I really hope you and the family and everyone are healthy and happy during this insane time.

BILL HADER: You too.

If someone has never seen anything that you've done, what do you want them to watch first?

HADER: I don't know. That's terrifying. I don't know. You know what, I like Barry obviously, that or a movie I did called The Skeleton Twins.

When do you think you're actually going to make your feature directing debut?

HADER: I would like to make it soon. I've written a couple of feature scripts and trying to make that happen, but I would love to make a feature. That's always been the goal. It's definitely something that I'm definitely thinking about and working on.

Image via MGM

RELATED: Nick Kroll on Voicing Uncle Fester in ‘The Addams Family 2’ and Playing Edgar Allan Poe on ‘Dickinson’

I need you to do it. Just friend to friend.

HADER: If you watch Barry, I mean, the show is kind of like, hopefully you can view the whole season as just like one big movie and then whenever it ends, you can watch the whole thing as just one giant movie. I think it's just the way my brain works.

Jumping into Addam's Family, one of the things that I'm always surprised with, with Addam's Family, even the animated movies is how much dark stuff they get away with in this PG-13 film, the movie opens with Wednesday extracting brain fluid from a character and everyone's like, yeah, no problem.

HADER: Yeah, well, that's just the tone of the show. I mean, it's kind of been that way, just from the Charles Adams the comic and then the show and everything. It's kind of just what the whole tone is that's really macabre. That was what was kind of interesting about seeing those reruns when I was a kid of that show was getting away with…just the idea of like a disembodied hand is a little creepy and that it was no big deal. It was kind of a new tone that the Addams Family introduced.

You now have done so many voices for animated movies, and you're so talented at doing voices, what is it like now when you will walk in to record for Addam's Family, do the directors say whatever you want to do? What is that relationship now?

HADER: No, in a way it's because I think I've done so much. It's kind of like, at least in my experience, it's kind of here's who the character is and we're trying to be super specific of this guy was a mad scientist type guy. So it's just trying to be specific and he’s Wednesday's mentor. So it's what would that person sound like and trying to hit a very specific kind of movie archetype. You know what I mean? So that's always fun.

Image via MGM

RELATED: New ‘The Addams Family 2’ Trailer Goes on a Creepy and Kooky Road Trip

When you're getting ready to play this role, how much before you arrive in the booth are you finding that voice? What is that dynamic for you at this point looking for a voice?

HADER: A lot of it is just working with the director. Conrad I’d worked with before on Sausage Party. So it was kind of a thing of showing up, they show you drawings. This one was actually done during the pandemic so it was all like this, it was over Zoom. I recorded this all basically under my comforter in my bedroom. So they gave me a kit and I set it all up and then I'm holding comforter up over me to get a clean recording in my bedroom, and then talking into a microphone and reading the script off my phone.

I've spoken to people who were recording in their closets.

HADER: Yeah, yeah, yeah. Go in your closet and everything. Mine has like wooden floors. So I had to go in a room that had carpet in it.

As you may or may not know, we're kind of fans of Barry at Collider. Kind of.

HADER: Oh yeah, no, yeah, no, it's really nice.

I have to ask you, how has it been going filming season three? What can you tease people about it?

HADER: It's going really well. I mean, we have a month left of shooting. Everybody's been great. I don't know if I could tease really anything because so much stuff happens. We had some people come in and shoot stuff who've been in the other seasons and yesterday actually they came in and they have this kind of cameo part this season. And I showed them a still from the first episode and they were shocked and they went, whoa, what? I was like, yeah. So that was a fun reaction so I'm interested to see what people think about it.

Image via HBO

How many episodes are you directing?

HADER: I'm directing five. I'm directing five of them and Alec Berg is directing three.

It's eight episodes for the season.

HADER: Yeah.

I know that you guys wrote all of season four during the pandemic. How did the writing of season four possibly impact season three in terms of needing to tweak this to make this all work?

HADER: 100%. Yeah. A hundred percent. That's what happened. We mapped out season four and then went back and started laying stuff in season three that could be in season four and it was really helpful. It was kind of like a great way of, I mean season three, we end up kind of fully overhauling a lot of elements of it because we had written four. So it was good.

Image via HBO

I got to stop there. I'm just going to say, man, you know how excited we are for Barry and I wish you nothing but the best.

HADER: Good seeing you, man. And thank you guys for the great Barry love for the show over at Collider. It's in the edit room. It's me and Alec, Aida Rogers our producer, everybody will be like, you see what Collider said? So thank you guys.

The best part though is I'm glad we didn't jump on the bandwagon at like once it got successful, do you know what I mean?

HADER: You guys are into it like from the get go. So it was really nice.

Share Share Tweet Email

Chloe Grace Moretz on ‘The Addams Family 2' and What Sets This Wednesday Addams Apart From Other Iterations She also talks about her upcoming sci-fi Amazon series ‘The Peripheral,’ and why people will have their mind blown by the story.

Read Next