Not too long ago, the Team Coco YouTube channel (the official channel for CONAN on TBS) published a clip of Conan O'Brien praising actor and comedian Bill Hader for his fantastic celebrity impressions. Having fun with your guest is the hallmark of any good late-night TV host, and O'Brien is no exception during the 7 minutes and 30 seconds of footage where he eggs Hader on to perform more and more.

The first impression Hader does — and it's a lengthy one — is of NBC show creator Lorne Michaels talking his ear off during a red-eye flight from NYC to Los Angeles. In a hyperbolic retelling, Hader relayed the time he got stuck sitting in the back of a plane with Michaels, falling in and out of sleep and waking up to the Saturday Night Live producer mid-story on several random topics.

Hader then proceeded to show off several other impressions at the behest of O'Brien, imitating people from actors Seth Rogan and Alan Alda (the latter of whom, it was pointed out, rarely gets impersonated), to producer Judd Apatow, to a loose interpretation of Star Wars creator George Lucas, and finally culminating his wide-ranging performance by stage-blocking and mimicking the sounds of a dying tauntaun from The Empire Strikes Back. O'Brien continued to egg him on, begging for more in the voice of a petulant toddler.

Right as it was time for a commercial break, Hader interrupted O'Brien's laughter by plugging his ongoing HBO series Barry on HBO Max. You can watch Barry on that streaming service or Amazon Prime Video with an HBO subscription. You can also watch CONAN on TBS reruns at TeamCoco.com. Check out the clip below.

