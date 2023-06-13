Bill Hader's been making us laugh since his early days on Saturday Night Live, which cemented him as one of the strongest and most unique comedic voices of his generation. Last month, Hader wrapped his work on HBO's Barry, the dark comedy crime thriller series that showed audiences what he was capable of demonstrating as an actor on top of securing laughs: grit, pain, regret, and reflection. Hader's titular role of ex-Marine-turned-hitman who finds an unexpected passion for theater was twisted up in so much trauma and tragedy, all while desperately trying not to conceal it. Barry, however, wasn't the first time Hader blended his acting abilities so beautifully.

Enter Craig Johnson’s The Skeleton Twins. The 2014 black comedy sees Hader tackle a role not dissimilar to that of Berkman, albeit the subtleties in his performance go a long way when it comes to distinguishing the nuances between his characters. Suffice it to say, his portrayal is fantastic and comes highly recommended to those who’ve recently finished binge-watching the series and are craving a little more of Bill Hader's acting prowess.

Bill Hader's Vulnerability in 'The Skeleton Twins' Fuels Milo

Image via Roadside Attractions

Hader plays Milo Dean who, after a failed suicide attempt, moves in with his estranged twin sister Maggie, played by fellow Saturday Night Live alum Kristen Wiig. Much like his role in Barry, Milo is an aspiring actor who struggles with major depression and is seemingly just shy of any sort of internal fulfillment. The film effortlessly mixes comedy and drama as Milo and Maggie reconnect after ten years of having not spoken and combines some hilariously sharp and witty writing from Johnson and Mark Heyman while also tackling some especially heavy themes of suicide, loneliness, and depression. Such themes are difficult subjects to tackle, but Hader and Wiig manage to explore these ideas as authentically and respectfully as humanly possible without ever dipping too much into being brazen or saccharine for the audience. Hader knocks it out of the park as Milo, portraying somebody similar to Barry Berkman in a lot of ways, but also radically different.

Milo is openly gay, suffering a complex relationship with an old English teacher of his that groomed him during his adolescence while also masking his depression with humor and sarcasm that bleeds with subtext. High praise must be given to his marvelous chemistry with co-star Kristen Wiig, with whom he has a strikingly realistic twin-sibling dynamic. The two bounce off each other perfectly in terms of jokes and humor, with several exchanges where it’s apparent the two of them are talking in a language that only they seem to intuitively understand, but also occupy the more tense dramatic moments as they seamlessly cut each other down and point out each other's foibles and insecurities. It’s an incredible foray into a realistic brother-and-sister dynamic that ultimately ends up being the emotional backbone of the film.

Bill Hader's Subtle Body Language Tells Its Own Story

Image via Roadside Attractions

Bill Hader is certainly no stranger to acting the fool, finding his footing with funny and lighthearted roles, but what makes his performance as Milo Dean stand apart is his ability to lean into the more dramatic undertakings of the character while still navigating a script that is largely comedic at heart. In an early scene of the film, Milo is reading Marley & Me, and Maggie accidentally spoils the ending for him. He plays it off as if he is annoyed, before revealing he already knew the ending. The way Hader plays into this interaction not only establishes his character but also his relationship with his twin sister. Not only is he teasing her, but he is also frustrated that she doesn't realize he's messing with her. "Maggie, I know the dog dies. Everyone knows the dog dies. It's the book where the dog dies."

Much of his dialogue is bitingly sarcastic, but Hader plays into it in a way that doesn't make him come across as unlikeable. In fact, Milo's need for external validation paired with his general lack of awareness for those around him only feeds into the tragic sympathy we feel for him. He attends a gay bar in hopes he'll meet somebody for a fling, but in his drunken stupor bouts a mix of frustration and second-hand embarrassment once he finds out he attended ladies' night instead. Perhaps one of Hader's strongest suits in The Skeleton Twins is how he plays into Milo's sexuality in a way that is feminine and cynical, without ever leaning too heavily into being a campy, flamboyant stereotype. Truthfully, Milo being queer isn't really a focal point of the script, but the way Hader is able to carefully explore the nuances of Milo's rhetoric and body language is undeniably fantastic.

The film's emotional climax sees Maggie and Milo in a heated argument after Milo unintentionally reveals to Maggie's husband that she's on birth control, to which she lashes out, saying some pretty unforgivable things in the heat of the moment. Hader absolutely shines here, hurt and shamed by his sister's words, all the while desperately trying to keep it together. The end of the scene plays out without dialogue, as he's able to convey his tangled mess of feelings at that moment nonverbally. He wants to retort but realizes there's no salvaging the relationship that just imploded. Hader's facial expression perfectly conveys the mixture of pain and disappointment Milo feels before walking away without a word.

The Skeleton Twins is a hidden gem of a film, showcasing a wonderful dynamic between Hader and Wiig that demonstrates a sibling relationship that is as caring and sympathetic as it is tumultuous. The way the two of them operate on the same wavelength in terms of their personality and sense of humor makes for a strikingly realistic portrayal as they both navigate their own personal neuroses and mental health issues. If anything, The Skeleton Twins shows that Bill Hader's performance in Barry wasn’t just a fluke of a role, and showcases a wider degree of his dramatic capabilities. Sincerely, this comes recommended to just about anybody, but especially those still hungering for more Bill Hader after having finished a series that let Hader explore such a flawed and damaged character.