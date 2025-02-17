New York's hottest club on Sunday, February 16 was SNL50: The Anniversary Special. It had everything. Famous celebrities. Famous singers. Comedy. But what it didn't have was one Saturday Night Live superstar. With so many legends and icons who have trodden the boards at Studio 8H, fitting them all into the bill on SNL50: The Anniversary Special would have been near impossible. But some legends opted not to attend the incredible celebration of the sketch comedy series' 50th anniversary.

Bill Hader, perhaps best known for his Weekend Update character Stefon, did not attend Saturday Night Live's three-hour birthday bash. One Hollywood insider has given fans a reason why. Puck founder Matthew Belloni had the tea about Hader's response when asked to appear for the 50th anniversary. In his "What I'm Hearing" newsletter, Hader's team gave "a polite decline." But the reason may surprise you. According to his publicist, Hader had a "longstanding schedule conflict." But it might have also been code for something deeper.

Lorne Michaels Didn't Help Bill Hader's Anxiety

Hader's tenure on Saturday Night Live lasted from 2006 until 2013. Often regulated to play the "straight man" roles in various sketches, Hader could branch out and take on outlandish characters, including veteran news reporter Herb Welch and "Weekend Update" staple Stefon, a character developed alongside John Mulaney. Over the years, the lure and backstory of Stefon became a major highlight for fans, leading to the nuptials between the club insider and "Weekend Update" anchor Seth Meyers. But when Hader departed from the series, it wasn't the last time Stefon was featured on SNL. Stefon returned for SNL's 40th-anniversary special as he assisted Edward Norton as he attempted to pay homage to the character.

So, why wouldn't Hader or Stefon come back 10 years later? Despite returning to host the program, Hader has revealed that he suffered from panic attacks while working at 30 Rock. And it might have been his time hosting that sealed the deal for his absence. According to a profile from The New Yorker about Lorne Michaels, the head honcho gave Hader some blunt, unhelpful advice during his hosting gig: “Calm the fuck down. Just have fun. Jesus Christ.”

Hader told Vulture in an interview that Michaels has a "weird hive mind of how things are supposed to work," and that usually has him just taking cues as best he can. That said, their relationship after the show hasn't evolved much. "It’s been, oddly enough, pretty much the same. I will say for me, when I first started on the show, he was very friendly. He wants you to do well because he’s hiring you," he said. "It was at a point in the show where there was a big turnover. When I came in, one era was leaving and we were coming in. And so he wants you to do well. And I remember after my first show, I did Al Pacino, and he came up and went, “That was great.” And then there’s moments like my fourth season, he comes up and says, “Hey you got the job. You can relax.'"

Hader has gone on record about having anxiety, confirming it while speaking with Ted Danson on the Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast. Hader had a fear regarding his anxiety. He told Danson, “There will be moments where I’m like, ‘Oh man, am I going to be known as the anxiety guy?’” Hader's anxiety has never been a secret. He's been open about his mental health, helping others who have suffered from anxiety themselves. Sharing stories about how the mental mind games of Michaels' took a toll on him, he did reveal to Questlove on Quest for Craft that the characters of Stefon and James Carville helped him curb and handle his anxiety. Using laughter as a mechanic to hide his mental struggles, the unique setup of the "Weekend Update" segments. He revealed that he would play with his nervousness and use it to his advantage.

Bill Hader Was There in Commercial Form

Despite not being present for the live show, SNL fans were still greeted with Hader's face through commercials. Joining Kristen Wiig and Fred Armisen, Hader reprised his role of Devin in a Volkswagon commercial inspired by the classic sketch, "The Californians." Equipped with the signature California vocal fry and SoCal highway directional lingo, the VW commercial was meant to sell the brand-new Volkswagon ID. Buzz, the retro-feeling electric minivan. Filled with all the fan-favorite bits from the various sketches, the commercial was the closest Bill Hader got to the night's festivities.

For the Saturday Night Live 40th special, Hader, Wiig, and Armisen reprised the same roles for "The Californians" sketch alongside alum and hosts, including Laraine Newman, Betty White, Kenan Thompson, Taylor Swift, and Bradley Cooper. The hilarious sketch was filled with shocks, surprises, and everything that made the formulaic sketch one of the most iconic of the 20th century. Even though Hader was not there in person, he was there in spirit — and commercial.

