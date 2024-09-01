Known for his incredible impressions on Saturday Night Live, romantic isn't exactly the first word we would use to describe Bill Hader. His later roles of leading the dark comedy, Barry, sarcastically rolling his eyes in It Chapter Two, or voicing the awkward Flint Lockwood in Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs all shifted him further away from what we typically envision as a romantic lead. But for those who didn't know, in a 2015 rom-com, Hader harnessed his awkward charm and goofy comedy and channeled them into a swoon-worthy character that immediately won all our hearts. Director Judd Apatow flawlessly cast Hader as his romantic lead in Trainwreck opposite Amy Schumer, where their performances and chemistry in this comical script proved that Hader is more than capable of exuding his own kind of romantic charm.

What Is 'Trainwreck' About?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Trainwreck opens up with the bizarre yet riveting scene of a father teaching his daughters about the pitfalls of monogamy, riling them up with the mantra "Monogamy isn't realistic." Amy (Schumer) diligently follows her father's (Colin Quinn) advice well into her life, happy to limit romantic relationships to one-night stands and repulsed at the thought of commitment. On the other hand, her sister, Kim (Brie Larson), completely pivoted, and builds a family for herself, much to Amy's chagrin. Amy does try her hand at tentatively dating the lovable Steven (John Cena), but with her inability to maintain exclusivity, the "relationship" ends with a high Amy running away from his emotional display of heartbreak.

Meanwhile, at work, Amy's fierce and unapologetic boss (Tilda Swinton) assigns her a piece to profile a Manhattan sports doctor whose patients are some of the world's top athletes, including LeBron James, who makes frequent appearances throughout the film. Vying for a promotion, Amy strides into Dr. Aaron Connor's (Hader) office even though it is abundantly clear to both of them that she knows zilch about the sports industry. An impromptu fling that results in an unplanned sleepover gradually transforms into a fairly healthy relationship. Aaron is a distinct counterpoint to Amy's personality, exhibiting actual communication, a level-headed demeanor, and an awkward sweetness. Naturally, this clashes with Amy's more self-destructive behaviors of alcoholism, smoking, and devil-may-care attitude, leading to tumultuous fights, but also emotionally poignant moments.

Bill Hader Creates His Own Brand of Romance in 'Trainwreck'

Close

Cinema has more recently given us a wide range of heartthrobs, but Trainwreck caters to the generation who fawned over rom-com kings like Hugh Grant in Notting Hill, Matthew McConaughey in How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days, or Colin Firth in Bridget Jones. As mesmerizing as these men were, they all radiated a similar handsome physique and charming suave that were based on the tenets of masculinity. Within Trainwreck is a caricature of what rom-com kings have typically looked like, with Cena's Steven becoming a counterpoint to Hader's character. Hader's Aaron Connors completely distinguishes himself from his predecessors with an awkward and innocent disposition that unexpectedly draws us in. It is his conversations with James that are most revealing, as he coyly expresses how he feels about Amy while comically recounting some of his previous dating mishaps that were doomed by his own awkwardness.

Hader's performance when he first asks Amy to be his girlfriend is also especially telling. His body language is rigid, and he is jarringly straightforward in his approach, almost framing it as a business deal rather than a romantic proposal. But he balances this with confidence — after all, Aaron is a highly in-demand doctor who doesn't necessarily have the time to play an exhausting cat-and-mouse game. He also steers it away from being bland, peppering in a dry humor that nuances his grounded and communicative style of courting Amy. The goofy comedy and calming maturity in Hader's character and performance make him appealing as a romantic lead thus, creating his own brand of heartthrob that entirely subverts and redefines our definition of romance.

'Trainwreck' Thrives on Bill Hader's and Amy Schumer's Chemistry

Hader's easy chemistry with Schumer in Trainwreck is also extremely compelling as his character complements her fiery and reckless temperament. Next to her, Aaron's grounded nature is refreshing, as their interactions highlight his more patient and caring qualities while Amy viscerally unravels. This is likely due to the obtuse gender role reversal in the film, where Amy embodies the typical frat boy who has nightmares about responsibilities while Aaron is the ambitious and wide-eyed girl who has no idea what she is getting into. As such, Hader proves that it is not just the stereotypical model of masculinity that we are attracted to — men can still have qualities that are traditionally perceived as feminine, yet still have our hearts racing. Considering the story is written by Schumer herself, Aaron literally is a "man written by a woman," a concept that has grown popular in recent years, and Hader completely sells it.

This role reversal also lends to their unique chemistry, as it is Aaron who gently guides Amy into getting in touch with her feelings and rifling through her insecurities. Though Aaron still has lessons to learn of his own, his continued ability to support Amy is endearing. It leads to Trainwreck's most emotionally charged scene, where Amy delivers a eulogy at her dad's funeral. Schumer steals the limelight with her teary jokes and soft-spoken compliments, but every time she glances at the ever-supportive and encouraging face of Aaron in the crowd, our hearts completely melt. With mere glances, the two are able to incite such moving chemistry, compounded by Aaron's rudely met "I love you" at the end of the funeral. Amy's annoyance at his timing, sardonic reply, and Aaron's enduring compassion perfectly encapsulate the tone of their relationship: comical yet understanding.

The relationship itself unfolds organically throughout the film, allowing us to revel in each stage of the wholesome romance. Their meet-cute is a work meeting that is conducted with the utmost professionalism. After a dinner interview, there's a regretful (on her part) yet exciting one-night stand. Then Aaron's direct proposal of dating, which is almost akin to a verbal PowerPoint presentation, leads to them going through the motions of a relationship until months later they realize that they really are in one — a happy one. It's this natural flow and everyday scenes of attending your partner's work event or going on double dates that cement Hader as a romantic lead. The narrative and chemistry around him are so grounded and comforting that he feels much more realistic than some of the more "Hollywood" leading men.

Bill Hader Is The Grounded Romantic Lead We Need

Image Via Universal Pictures

Though Hader isn't the romantic lead that we expected to swoon over, he is one we absolutely needed. He is so far removed from the larger-than-life typical love interest that rom-coms tend to idolize. Growing up, we fantasized about riding recklessly on lawnmowers, seeing a boy waiting outside your window with a boombox overhead, or hearing your name being called out at an airport. While Trainwreck does have a similar absurdly wild grand gesture at its end (but again, gender-swapped), the relationship itself is rooted in a mundane realism that is infused with cozy romance. However, both characters' languid banter during emotionally rough moments or innocuous pecks on public transport prevents the portrayal of realism from being dry. An everyday, attainable romance is shifted into a new enchanting light, one that Hader facilitates with his likability as Aaron. He is the dynamic and mature partner that, the older we get, the more we tend to lust over. Amy and Aaron's evolving romance in Trainwreck showcases Hader's range, while also powerfully redefining what love can look like in cinema. He doesn't only prove himself as a romantic lead, he proves that real-life relationships can also be romanticized.

Trainwreck Release Date July 17, 2015 Director Judd Apatow Cast Colin Quinn , Devin Fabry , Carla Oudin , amy schumer , Josh Segarra , Ryan Farrell Runtime 122

Trainwreck is available to stream now on Max in the U.S.

WATCH ON MAX