William Thomas Hader Jr. spent much of his youth watching films and reading books, which made him want to become a storyteller himself. In 1999, he moved to Los Angeles with aspirations of becoming a director and got his foot in the door as a production assistant on films such as Spider-Man and the documentary Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy. His break came when he got a job as a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 2005 to 2013, and since then, Hader has appeared in many films and television shows, including Barry on HBO, which he co-created with Alec Berg.

Hader also found success as a voice actor, with his characters ranging from bit parts to staring roles. Regardless of their screen time, Hayder injects the right amount of heart, soul, and comedy into his voice characters, making them feel alive and authentic to their respective worlds. These are Bill Hader's best voice roles, hilarious and endearing animated figures who help cement his comedic legacy on the big and small screens.

10 Featheringhamstan

'Lightyear' (2022)

While exploring the galaxy, Space Rangers Buzz Lightyear (Chris Evans) and Alisha Hawthorne (Uzo Aduba) are woken from cryo sleep to investigate signs of life on a mysterious new planet. Against Buzz's wishes, Hawthorne pairs him up with Featheringhamstan, an eager rookie ranger. Not long into their expedition, Featheringhamstan is attacked by the local wildlife, establishing the planet as hostile.

Featheringhamstan's screentime in Lightyear is limited, but it does its job. His addition sets up Buzz's resistance to working with teammates that he doesn't trust and how his refusal to ask for help causes more trouble for himself and others. Hader does his best in the limited role, painting Featheringhamstan as an eager young recruit who just wants to do the best job he can.

9 Guy Gagné

'Turbo' (2013)

A French-Canadian racecar driver, Guy Gagné, is a famous five-time winner of the Indy 500. He received international fame thanks to his belief that no dream is too big nor a dreamer too small, inspiring people around the world. One of his fans is a garden snail named Theo (Ryan Reynolds), who, after a freak accident, gains super speed, which eventually allows him to compete against Gagné in the next race.

At the race, Gagné reveals that he doesn't believe any of the encouraging words he says: all he cares about is looking good for the cameras and getting fame and fortune. Hader does an excellent job conveying both sides of the character, especially when he reveals the truth to Theo and talks down to him in a soul-crushing way. He's not one of DreamWorks' best villains, but his character fits with Turbo's smaller story.

8 Richard Impossible

'The Venture Bros.' (2003-2018)

Once the official photographer for the heroic Team Venture, Richard Impossible eventually became a super-scientist with a massive ego and even educated Rusty Venture (James Urbaniak), the son of Team Venture's leader, Jonas Venture (Paul Boocock). One day, he, his wife Sally (Mia Baron), her brother Cody (Christopher McCulloch), and nephew Ned (Christopher McCulloch) were exposed to cosmic radiation that granted them superpowers. The others had detrimental abilities, but Richard gained the power to stretch his body like rubber.

Normally voiced by Stephen Colbert, Hader only voiced Richard during season four of The Venture Bros., when he had hit rock bottom following Sally divorcing him for how little he cared for anyone but himself. He is eventually snapped out of it by his old colleague, Phantom Limb (James Urbaniak), who convinces Richard to become a supervillain. Hader's weary, gruff voice fits perfectly for this stage in Richard's life, capturing both how lost he is when Phantom Limb first arrives and the glee he feels when he starts to get into the habit of being evil.

7 Alpha 5

'Power Rangers' (2017)

The robotic assistant to Zordon (Bryan Cranston), Alpha 5 is responsible for the extinction of the dinosaurs in an attempt to defeat the fallen Power Ranger, Rita Repulsa (Elizabeth Banks). In the present day, five outcast teenagers become the new Power Rangers, much to Alpha 5's delight. He introduces them to Zordon's consciousness, stored on his ship, and helps train the teens to unlock their morphing powers before Rita can return and wreak havoc on the Earth.

Hader's version of Alpha 5 captures the essence of the version from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, especially his positive energy and eagerness to help however he can. In keeping with the film presenting a more modern and mature version of the franchise, Alpha 5 gives out more cynical quips than what fans might be used to and appears a little eccentric due to millions of years of isolation. He's also made more useful overall, with combat abilities including enhanced strength and extendable arms, allowing him to assist in training the new generation of Power Rangers to use their powers.

6 BB-8

Various Star Wars Media

A BB astromech droid serving the Resistance, BB-8, is owned by Resistance pilot Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and accompanies him on many missions. One of these missions takes them to the barren planet of Jakku, where Poe acquires a map that leads to Jedi Master Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). When they're attacked by Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), Poe is captured, and BB-8 escapes with the map before stumbling upon a scavenger named Rey (Daisy Ridley).

Hader shares the voice of BB-8 with Ben Schwartz, though one can't really tell due to the heavy voice modulation. Still, what he lacks in understandable dialogue, BB-8 makes up for with personality. His spherical body and free-moving head convey a loyal, slightly sassy droid who'll do everything he can to help his friends. It's an odd role, for sure, but Hader rises to the challenge, helping make the droid almost as iconic as R2-D2.

5 urGoh

'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance' (2019)

In the mystical world of Thra, ancient aliens called the urSkeks separated into two species: the evil Skeksis and the good urSus or Mystics. One of these Mystics, urGoh, is known as the Wanderer since he traveled far from the Mystics' secluded village. During his travels, he meets his counterpart, SkekGra the Conquerer (Andy Samberg), and the two work towards reuniting the Skeksis and urSus into single beings.

urGoh is an interesting take on the Mystics and helps to add some humor and diversity to The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. While still a wise and intelligent being, the Wanderer is also rather scatterbrained and takes very long to speak a single sentence. This leads to a lot of funny interactions between him and SkekGra, who bicker like an old married couple while giving important exposition to the protagonists. The chemistry between Hader and Samber is pure gold, turning these two characters into inexhaustible sources of humor.

4 Leonard Mudbeard

'The Angry Birds Movie' and 'The Angry Birds Movie 2' (2019)

The king of Piggy Island, Leonard Mudbeard, develops a plan to provide his subjects with a delicious feast. First, he will win the friendship of Bird Island, and once the avians lower their guard, he and his pigs will make off with all their eggs. The plan is thwarted by the efforts of a bird named Red (Jason Sudeikis), but Leonard doesn't stay down for long and soon engages in a prank war with the birds until they are forced to sign a truce to deal with their mutual enemy, Eagle Island.

King Leonard is a hilarious addition to the Angry Birds franchise, and Hader sounds like he's having a ball voicing him. He's a highly charismatic and confident creature who knows how to work a crowd and make people eat out of the palm of his hand. Yet, even when he's acting as a direct antagonist to Red and the other birds, it's hard to hate this green pig because he comes across as so cheerful and peppy.