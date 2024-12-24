Bill Lawrence first exploded onto the scene in the early 2000s with his work creating the popular medical sitcom, Scrubs, which is getting a reboot 14 years after going off the air. More recently, Lawrence has become famous for his work on the popular Apple TV+ series, Ted Lasso and Shrinking, the former being a sports comedy starring Jason Sudeikis and the latter a comedy/drama following a grieving therapist played by Jason Segel. It was announced earlier this year that Lawrence would be developing a new comedy series for HBO with Steve Carell that would air on Max. He recently spoke with Collider’s Christina Radish about the Shrinking Season 2 Finale, and he provided an update on the upcoming HBO/Carell comedy that also features a Ted Lasso star:

"That show starts shooting in spring of next year. I created that with Matt Tarses and we have an amazing writing staff. The staff we put together now usually has a cool, healthy combination of young, newer writers and people that have run their own shows, so that there's a lot of experienced people there. When people are nice and say, 'Hey, you're getting to do a lot of stuff,' I always try to make sure to say that it's because I get to work with super talented men and women, and often talk to nice people like you and take credit for their work. But it's going great. The staff has been working for over a month now. We're starting to cast up off the pilot script with people I'm really excited about. I think it's going to be a blast."

Few details are known about Lawrence’s comedy with Carell at HBO, but it has been confirmed to follow an author (Carell) trying to reconnect with his daughter on a college campus. Other than Carell, Phil Dunster, and Charly Clive are the only two names tapped to star in the show. The former is a Ted Lasso veteran who appeared in all three seasons of the Emmy Award-winning show as Jamie Tartt. Matt Tarses, who is co-creating the show with Lawrence, also worked with him years prior on several episodes of Scrubs, and he most recently served as the scribe for three episodes of Bad Monkey, the Vince Vaughn-led Apple TV+ series that was recently renewed for Season 2. Tarses also created Alex, Inc., the series starring Scrubs veteran Zach Braff that was scrapped after one season.

What Else Has Steve Carell Been in Lately?

Carell has been in the weeds of animation this year, recently reprising his role as Gru in Despicable Me 4, the fourth-highest-grossing movie of the year after recently being passed by Wicked. He also teamed up with his Office co-star John Krasinski in IF, the family-friendly live-action/animated hybrid that also stars Ryan Reynolds. Last year he starred alongside Scarlett Johansson and Tom Hanks in Asteroid City, which was not long after toplining the second season of Space Force, which was axed and will not receive another installment at Netflix.

Bill Lawrence’s comedy series with Steve Carell will begin shooting this spring but does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the project and watch Shrinking on Apple TV+.

