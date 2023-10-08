The Big Picture Bill Murray uses a 1-800 number instead of traditional means to be contacted for movie projects to avoid constant calls on his house phone.

Leaving a message on his 1-800 number does not guarantee a callback, as Murray may go days or weeks without checking messages.

Filmmakers have to go through challenging and unconventional methods to contact Murray, including recording and sending messages, sending letters, and even calling his lawyer for confirmation.

With apologies to Ray Parker Jr... "Need a quirky guy, for your next new film. Who you gonna call? Bill Murray!" Literally. See, if you want to talk to Bill Murray about gauging his interest in any potential movie project, there is no lawyer, nor is there an agent to go through. No, if you want Murray, you need one thing: an elusive 1-800 number. Even then, you don't really know if it's Murray you've contacted or not, as the voicemail asking for the caller to leave a message isn't his voice, but computerized. If you leave a message, there's no guarantee you'll hear back in any sort of timeline, if at all (representatives for The Dead Don't Die left a message, but had no idea, as IndieWire reported, if Bill Murray would show up at the Cannes Film Festival premiere until he arrived).

Why Does Bill Murray Use a 1-800 Number?

In the aforementioned interview with IndieWire, Bill Murray explains why he uses the 1-800 number in lieu of conventional means: "I had a house phone, and it would just ring and ring. Finally, I'd pick up the phone and I'd say, 'Who in the f**k is calling me and letting my phone ring like that?' The agent would say, 'Oh, I'm sorry, I'm calling for so-and-so.'" Murray insists he understands the pressure on the other end of the phone, and continues, "Their job is, 'Get me Bill Murray on the phone.' They have nothing else to do. I just unplugged the phone and then I got this 800 number, which is very handy." He then explains why leaving a message doesn't necessarily mean an immediate callback. "It's not like at 11 o'clock it's time to check the messages. Sometimes I go days or weeks. Sorry I'm busy living," Murray admits.

Theodore Melfi Describes What It's Like To Get Ahold of Bill Murray

Needless to say, the unorthodox means of contacting the actor comes with its challenges, and in an interview with USA Today, St. Vincent director Theodore Melfi's account speaks for many. "You just call the 1-800 number. And I left, I don't know, a dozen messages. You have to record the message and send the message. It's so confusing. I think if you can get through that and believe in it, he might call you back. I started calling once a week, and then sometimes once every two weeks so I didn't annoy him." Melfi finally called Murray's lawyer, who confirmed the number was right... and it was the only number he had for the actor as well. The lawyer suggested sending a letter to a post office box in New York, and two weeks later Murray called the lawyer to ask for a script to be sent over, by snail mail again. Melfi continues, "I'm in the middle of a commercial job and my phone rings and he goes, 'Ted? It's Bill Murray. Is this a good time?' I pull over and he goes, 'Listen, I got this script of yours and I don't know who you are. I don't Google people. Tell me about yourself.'" Finally, after going through all the hoops, Melfi had Murray in his cast.

Bill Murray's long acting career suggests more than enough people are willing to face the same obstacles Melfi describes just to have him in their films. And sometimes, you just get lucky, as is the case with Joel Cohen, the director of Garfield. He was one of the fortunate ones to get that callback and sent in the script, which Murray agreed to do. Only Murray famously mistook Joel Cohen -for Joel Coen, one-half of the Coen Brothers, responsible for films like Inside Llewyn Davis. So until that 1-800 mailbox gets full, there's always a chance he'll appear in your film. If you can get the number in the first place.