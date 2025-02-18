We all remember how Space Jam pokes a little fun at the fact that Michael Jordan once dropped his über-successful NBA career to play baseball, but what most people don't know is that he isn't the only member of that cast to have done so. That's because Bill Murray once did the same thing, venturing into baseball in the late 1970s while he was still part of the Saturday Night Live cast, and shortly before his big acting break in Ivan Reitman's Meatballs. Murray is known for his eccentric and even somewhat hedonistic shenanigans off-screen, and, somehow, those even got him to play professional baseball early in his career. For real.

Bill Murray Once Got a Hit Playing in the Minor League

In 1978, SNL was preparing a special about what the cast members had been up to during the summer, so each comedian was asked to do something they always wanted to do. For Bill Murray, it was playing professional baseball, since he has always been a huge sports fan. So, he joined the Grays Harbor Loggers, a minor league team from Hoquiam, WA, where he took part in batting practices and was also a cheerleader occasionally. But what started out as a marketing stunt grew into something serious for Murray. On July 26 that year, the Loggers activated him in the eighth inning against the Victoria Mussels as a pinch hitter for his first-ever pro at-bat. As Mussels outfielder Paul Kirsch remembers, his coach told him to "give him [Murray] something good": "I threw a fastball down the middle of the plate, and he whacked it. He put a great swing on it, which impressed me."

Later on, Murray eventually came to downplay his feat, saying that his hit came from a "junior high fastball," and Kirsch himself acknowledges that that particular pitch wasn't a world-class one: "Yeah, I pretty much grooved one to him." But still, after the game, Murray came up to Kirsch to tell him, "That meant the world to me.” And we can appreciate this accomplishment; after all, it's not every day that one gets a hit as a professional baseball player to their name.

Despite His Successful Debut, Murray’s Second Game Sealed His Baseball Fate