Bill Murray is a veteran actor with a career spanning over 5 decades, appearing in numerous iconic movies such as Ghostbusters, Groundhog Day, and Lost in Translation. The actor most recently reportedly joined the MCU in the supporting role of Lord Krylar, governor of Axia, a peculiar and opulent society within the Quantum Realm in the recently released film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

RELATED: Who Is Bill Murray's Character, Lord Krylar, in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'?

Moreover, Murray has had numerous supporting roles, some of which have garnered more attention than his major ones. It is evident that Wes Anderson's talents can bring out the best in Murray's abilities given that most of his supporting appearances have been in Anderson's films.

10 'Mad Dog and Glory' (1993) - Frank Milo

Mad Dog and Glory follows Wayne Dobie (Robert De Niro), a meek police photographer who saves the life of a mobster, Frank Milo (Murray). Gratefully, Milo insists on becoming friends with Wayne and offers him the service of ‘Glory’ (Uma Thurman), a young woman who tends the bar at Milo's nightclub. Dobie is therefore in a difficult position because he cannot be seen to be friends with criminals and he is unclear on how to handle Glory.

De Niro appears determined to play the sensitive loner, but Murray perfectly blends suave and nasty, sentimental and irritable. Murray portrays Milo as a charming, though wacky gangster and loan shark, which is a complete departure from his usual roles of a soft and eccentric figure.

9 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' (2014) - M. Ivan

The Grand Budapest Hotel is a great movie known for its amazing production design. It follows Monsieur Gustave H. (Ralph Fiennes), a renowned concierge of Zubrowka, a fictional Eastern European nation, in a twentieth-century alpine resort. When Gustave is accused of killing a wealthy dowager, he and his recently-acquired protégé Zero (Tony Revolori) set out on a mission to find their fortune and a precious Renaissance painting against the backdrop of an advancing fascist state.

Murray gave a brief but endearing appearance as the magnificently mustachioed Monsieur Ivan, who intervenes to assist Monsieur Gustave and Zero. Although he only appears for a brief moment, his action has a significant impact on the rest of the movie and is one of its highlights.

8 'Get Low' (2009) - Frank Quinn

Get Low centers on the senior protagonist Felix Bush (Robert Duvall), a reclusive hermit who doesn't care about anyone in the community or about anyone who wants to get to know him. When a fellow hermit in town dies, Felix enlists Frank Quinn (Murray), the funeral home manager to conduct his own funeral while still alive.

The plodding path of the picture is livened up by the appearance of the deadpan Murray as he portrays a riddle of a man. Moreover, Murray's ability to shine when costarring alongside the charismatic Duvall is unaffected. Quinn and Bush contrast each other beautifully to create an image of harmony because they are both unique yet similar.

7 'Isle of Dogs' (2018) - Boss

A fan-favorite film from Wes Anderson, Isle of Dogs takes place in Megasaki, a fictional retro-futuristic Japanese city where Mayor Kenji Kobayashi has exiled all canines to Trash Island because of a pandemic of canine influenza. With the aid of five other dogs led by Chief (Bryan Cranston), a young kid named Atari (Koyu Rankin) sets out for the island to rescue his lost dog, Spots (Liev Schreiber).

Murray voiced Boss, one of the dogs in Chief's pack, who, despite being the baseball team's mascot, is a rather reticent dog. Boss is also a devoted friend who does everything in his power to support his friends when they are exiled to Trash Island.

6 'Fantastic Mr. Fox' (2009) - Badger

Fantastic Mr. Fox centers on the titular Mr. Fox (George Clooney), who must leave his wild days in the past and focus on being a good father. However, he plans to conduct "just one more raid" against the three meanest farmers known as the Boggis, Bunce, and Bean and causing them to go looking for him and his family.

Murray voiced Badger, Mr. Fox’s best friend, who, despite disliking Mr. Fox's careless behavior since it subsequently puts the lives of all the animals in jeopardy, remains completely loyal no matter what. He makes the ideal counterpoint to George Clooney's skittish and sarcastic Mr. Fox with his deep, languid voice.

5 'Ed Wood' (1994) - John "Bunny" Breckinridge

Ed Wood centers on the titular character, played by Johnny Depp, as he and his friends are able to make a number of eerily appealing movies on a very tight budget, despite their lack of critical or economic success. The film also examines Wood’s relationship with actor Bela Lugosi, portrayed by Martin Landau.

Playing John “Bunny” Breckinridge, Ed's drag queen friend, Murray is incredibly lovely and terrific in this film. Moreover, it takes seeing to believe his jaw-dropping rendition of "Que Sera Sera" in a butcher locker.

4 'Tootsie' (1982) - Jeff Slater

Tootsie follows an unemployed actor Michael Dorsey (Dustin Hoffman) who has an impossible reputation. He then disguises himself as Dorothy Michaels to gain a role in a daytime drama in order to find employment and raise money for his friend's play.

Murray gives some of his best performances in the smallest roles because he demonstrates how much he can accomplish with so little material given. Murray, who plays snobbish roommate, Jeff Slater opposite Dustin Hoffman, has lots of memorable and funny moments that fans cannot forget his appearance despite a cast full of stars.

3 'The Royal Tenenbaums' (2001) - Raleigh St. Clair

The Royal Tenenbaums follows three talented siblings throughout their life, who achieve enormous achievements as children but even more disappointment and failure as adults. The majority of this was largely attributed to their father, Royal Tenenbaum (Gene Hackman), who abandons them when they are teens and then comes back to them when they are adults, pretending to have a terminal illness.

Murray played Raleigh St. Clair, a famous neurologist, and Margot Tenenbaums' (Gwyneth Paltrow) husband. A performance that is so masterfully subdued that it is simple to forget that Bill Murray is on the screen. Tragically, he was powerless to intervene as his wife's romance with her adopted brother grew.

2 'Caddyshack' (1980) - Carl Spackler

Caddyshack follows Danny Noonan (Michael O'Keefe), a 17-year-old underachiever, who works as a caddy at the exclusive Bushwood Country Club in Beverly Hills to help pay for college. Meanwhile, at the exclusive Bushwood Country Club, something suspicious is afoot, and the club's cunning president, Judge Elihu Smails (Ted Knight), is somehow involved.

Murray portrayed Carl Spackler, a groundskeeper at Bushwood Country Club who is tasked with getting rid of the gopher. Murray totally controls his position and shines brighter than any of his lead co-stars despite having a small part that is no larger than a golfing hole. Carl became so well-known to viewers because he was given a particular personality and characteristic, thanks to Murray.

1 'Rushmore' (1998) - Herman Blume

Rushmore follows Max Fischer, a 15-year-old quirky scholarship student at the renowned Rushmore Academy in Houston, who excels in extracurricular activities but fails academically. He then develops a romantic interest in an older teacher (Olivia Williams) and becomes acquainted with a middle-aged industrialist (Murray). Later, when he discovers that the two are having an affair, he starts a vendetta.

Murray gives Herman Blume a lovely majesty, even while he is tormenting little Max, where most other performers would have made him ugly and even cruel. Herman may not want people to feel sorry for him but deep down, he wants to be loved like everyone else, making him more relatable.

NEXT: The Best Wes Anderson Performances