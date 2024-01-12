The Big Picture Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will feature the return of Bill Murray as Peter Venkman and Ernie Hudson as Winston Zeddemore.

The film will focus on the original characters, with Winston having a larger role in the story and funding research for new ghostbusting technology.

Dan Aykroyd's character, Ray, will go through his own character arc, wanting to be back in action despite being retired.

Everyone’s favorite team is back for another call as the release of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is only a couple of months away. With anticipation for the return of the iconic franchise continuing to build, Empire Magazine has revealed an exclusive new image from the upcoming film, which showcases the return of two of the franchise’s most beloved characters.

The image showcases Bill Murray, who returns as Peter Venkman, alongside Ernie Hudson reprising the role of Winston Zeddemore. The two can be seen suited up and ready to battle an onslaught of terrifying new ghosts in what will likely be their most dangerous confrontation yet as New York City freezes over from the Death Chill. The two actors previously reprised their roles in Ghostbusters: Afterlife in 2021. However, their return was only a brief appearance near the film’s climax, ultimately bridging the connection between the old and new generation of Ghostbusters and serving as a touching tribute to Harold Ramis.

Now it looks like the characters are shaping up to have an even bigger role in Frozen Empire, especially with the franchise returning to its original roots in New York City. “Winston’s a wealthy guy now, and he’s funding research into new technology and the science behind ghostbusting,” Hudson said in an exclusive interview with Empire about Winston’s larger role. “When the world is threatened… Who you gonna call? He suits up with the rest of them.” Of course, with the film serving as a followup to Afterlife, there will also focus on the new generation of characters, who must team up with the original team to stop the deadly winter that threatens all of New York.

Ray Will Experience His Own Character Arc in ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’

Even as a followup to Afterlife, the original characters will still have a large presence in the story, with Dan Aykroyd also back as Ray, who will be going through his own character arc in the story. “Ray’s been retired!” Aykroyd said to Empire. “He’s got fitness problems, insurance problems – Winston’s the shot-caller now and he decides Ray should step back from the ghostbusting frontline and just be an advisor. Ray does not like this. Gozer’s gone, but there’s an equally terrible threat emerging from Queens – by way of the Indus Valley – and Ray wants to be out there, driving the Cadillac.” With so much potential teased so far, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire could be the ultimate spooky adventure that fans of the franchise have been waiting for.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire freezes its way into theaters on March 22. Check out the film’s official trailer below.

