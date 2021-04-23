Bill Murray, who brought to life Dr. Peter Venkman in the original Ghostbusters films, is an iconic part of the lore. Now, a new video shows the legendary actor sitting down to watch a recently released scene from the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife, with star Paul Rudd taking on his own Stay-Puft marshmallow men — this time in miniature form.

“Marshmallows! Look out,” Murray says as he watches the scene with Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman. “That’s funny, I’ve never seen any of that. That’s got the feel, doesn’t it?” Judging by how hard the actor laughs, it's safe to say he's getting a kick out of the slightly smaller versions of a classic Ghostbuster foe.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the latest film in the franchise after 2016's Ghostbusters: Answer the Call starring Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones, which sought to reboot the main continuity of films. Afterlife differs in that it is meant to be in the same universe as the first movies, with the late Egon Spengler’s (Harold Ramis) family discovering their link to the original Ghostbusters. In addition to Rudd, the film stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace, with Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts reprising their roles.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set to hit theaters this November 10 as of right now, and with Reitman’s son Jason Reitman behind the camera we might get even more of a nostalgic feel to Afterlife than we’d anticipated. It’s an exciting time to be a fan of Ghostbusters, especially if this scene with Mini-Puft Marshmallows melting themselves made Murray laugh this hard. You can watch the full video below:

