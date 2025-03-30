Despite the fact that he is regarded as one of the most influential comedic actors of all time, Bill Murray is often much stronger with dramatic material than he is given credit for. Although he has always been able to weave in more serious moments within his comedic films, such as Groundhog Day and Scrooged, Murray has taken on multiple roles that are exclusively dramatic, including Lost in Translation, Broken Flowers, and Hyde Park on Hudson, which showed his capabilities. While many comedic actors take on darker roles in an attempt to challenge the image that is associated with them, Murray’s success is that he has always been completely honest. The coming-of-age dramedy St. Vincent features one of Murray’s deepest performances because he was able to show an older, reflective character in the midst of an existential crisis.

What Is ‘St. Vincent’ About?