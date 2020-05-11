Folks, Guy Fieri and Bill Murray Are Doing a Nacho-Off For Charity

The bizarre timeline in which we currently live occasionally takes a break from all the terribleness to dip into the purest realm of the cosmos and deliver something truly incredible. Case in point – comedian/mythological figure Bill Murray and the Mayor of Flavortown/a second mythological figure Guy Fieri are going to face off in a nacho competition for charity. No part of that fever dream of a sentence is false.

As reported by Uproxx, the two stars are teaming up with Tostitos for the “Nacho Average Showdown” to raise money for the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund (RERF), which offers aid to restaurant workers who have been laid off or are otherwise struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic. Murray and his son Homer will face off against Fieri and his son Hunter to see who makes the superior batch of nachos. (I love Bill Murray, but I’m gonna bet that Fieri whips up some life-changing chips and cheese.) You can watch the showdown live on the Food Network’s Facebook page this Friday, May 15th. The livestream is free, but you can donate money directly to the RERF while you watch (or you’re also encouraged to simply order food from a local restaurant).

Murray and Fieri will have to use all of their bar food knowledge to dazzle celebrity judges Terry Crewes and flippin’ Shaq (a third mythological figure), with the Food Network’s Carla Hall emceeing the event. To watch, head over to the Food Network’s Facebook page at 5pm EST this Friday. For more Bill Murray goodness, check out this piece on how Murray’s role in The Life Aquatic is secretly one of his best.