Hunter S. Thompson is one of the most infamous “gonzo” journalists in American history, as he developed groundbreaking research on many fringe and cult societies that had yet to earn a public spotlight. Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of Thompson’s writing was the character that he became. Thompson would often get into mischief and hold strange speaking engagements, ensuring that any new article would become an event that his fans would hold in heavy anticipation. Thompson’s life has inspired many Hollywood interpretations, including Terry Gilliam’s 1998 adaptation of his memoir Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, which starred Johnny Depp as the enigmatic author. While Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas helped introduce themes of counterculturalism to a younger audience, Thompson’s story was first told in the 1980 biopic Where The Buffalo Roam, starring Bill Murray.

While the notion of a prestigious biopic is certainly not a new invention of the industry, it was less common in the early 80s to develop projects about recent historical figures whose work was largely still relevant. Taking on the life of Thompson felt like a particularly challenging prospect, as he had become such a dominant force in popular culture that it would be hard for any actor to slip in and portray a fictionalized version. That being said, Murray isn’t a traditional actor by any stretch of the imagination, and he didn’t seem interested in making a standard work of “awards bait.” Murray was able to bring his signature charisma and malevolent energy to the screen in a manner that reflected the radical ways in which Thompson challenged the establishment.

What Is ‘Where the Buffalo Roam’ About?

Although he initially rose to prominence at the very end of the 1960s, Thompson’s association with activist movements in the 1970s is the primary subject of Where The Buffalo Roam. The film opens with a slightly older version of Thompson reflecting on his life’s story as he begins writing the book that would eventually become Fear and Loathing In Las Vegas. While it does seem like an oddly formal way in which to start a film that becomes much stranger, the flashbacks allow Murray to give a foundational overview of Thompson’s qualities as a character, before setting him up on a series of wild adventures. Those expecting a step-by-step documentation of every key event in Thompson’s life through an objective point-of-view are better suited to a documentary about the same subject, such as the excellent Gonzo. Where The Buffalo Roam shapes Thompson's most controversial moments into a wild international adventure where Murray gets into the sort of strange shenanigans that fans of Caddyshack or Meatballs would have come to expect.

Where The Buffalo Roam examines how Thompson’s refusal to follow the rules of authority gave him unexpected opportunities, ultimately drawing him an audience of young people that felt “seen” by his work. An early example is when Thompson is assigned to cover a straightforward sports story for Blast Magazine, but ends up dropping his duties so that he can cover the rise of a group of freedom fighters waging war in Latin America. While Thompson rarely treats himself all that seriously (particularly in speaking engagements where he is either high or drunk), Where The Buffalo Roam does show the odd form of patriotism that he represents. Thompson believed in telling the truth, for better or worse, and Where The Buffalo Roam shows both the pitfalls and praise he earned because of his unflinching dedication to honesty.

How Does ‘Where the Buffalo Roam’ Compare to ‘Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas?'

Where The Buffalo Roam is a much more straightforward biopic compared to Fear and Loathing In Las Vegas, which is a semi-fictionalized adventure road trip comedy inspired by Thompson’s book. While the character that Depp plays in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas is not technically referred to as Thompson, the parallels between his real life and the story's narrative make it pretty clear that it was a direct inspiration. That being said, the freedom of telling a fictionalized adventure story gave Gilliam more room to introduce quirky side characters and develop idiosyncratic sequences centering on the effects of drug use. Even if Thompson’s real life and writing were pretty wild to begin with, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas incorporates some moments of straight-up surrealism.

While it ultimately may be less erratic compared to Fear and Loathing In Las Vegas, Where The Buffalo Roam does a great job at showing the power that Thompson had to change American discourse. Thompson’s interest in the connection between wars in Latin America and the smuggling operations by the United States government certainly shed light on the topic and got more young people engaged in holding their leaders accountable for not representing the feelings of the consensus. The film suggests that Thompson’s blunt, straightforward honesty is why he became such a defining icon for multiple generations. While the older journalists who accompany him during political campaign events don’t necessarily approve of his drug use, they admire Thompson’s unflinching pursuit of the truth, however ugly it may be.

How Did ‘Where the Buffalo Roam’ Change Bill Murray’s Career?

While the film underperformed financially and failed to garner any serious award season traction, Where The Buffalo Roam was the first indication that Murray was interested in more serious projects. The next decade saw him avoiding anything too controversial by appearing in a successive series of blockbuster hits, including Stripes, Ghostbusters, Scrooged, and Tootsie. However, a brief decline in popularity towards the end of the 1990s seemingly inspired Murray to return to making smaller, more intimate projects like Where The Buffalo Roam. His slightly more serious work in films like Lost in Translation, Rushmore, Broken Flowers, St.Vincent, and On The Rocks have been hailed as some of his greatest performances ever.

