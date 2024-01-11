The Big Picture Bill Murray, Benicio Del Toro, and Michael Cera are set to star in Wes Anderson's upcoming film, which is yet to be named.

Murray has frequently collaborated with Anderson in the past, while Del Toro is a new addition to the Anderson troupe.

The film's details are still largely unknown, but Anderson and Roman Coppola are working on the script together.

Fresh off last year's Asteroid City, Wes Anderson's newest film is taking shape with a trio of cast members. Bill Murray, Benicio Del Toro, and Michael Cera are attached to the as-yet-unnamed movie, according to Deadline, which also reported that the film is slated to begin production this year. Little is known about the film so far; Anderson has referred to it obliquely in interviews, and is collaborating on the script with frequent writing partner Roman Coppola, who has co-written nearly all of Anderson's features since The Darjeeling Limited in 2007.

It should come as no surprise that Murray is attached to the project; he is one of Anderson's most frequent collaborators, beginning with his career-revitalizing role in 1998's Rushmore. While he didn't appear in last year's Asteroid City, it seems that he has not lost his taste for working with Anderson. Del Toro is a newer addition to the Anderson troupe; he appeared in a prominent role as imprisoned artist Moses Rosenthaler in Anderson's 2021 anthology The French Dispatch. Cera is a newcomer to the world of Wes Anderson, but has had a busy schedule the past year, playing the fan-favorite Allan in Barbie and returning to one of his more beloved characters in Netflix's animated Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

Who Is in Wes Anderson's Acting Troupe?

Noted for his visual flair and eccentric scripts, Wes Anderson has a singular ability to attract big-name Hollywood talent to his films - and once they've been in one of his movies, actors tend to stick around. In Anderson's first feature, 1996's Bottle Rocket, Anderson worked with the then-unknown Luke and Owen Wilson, who went on to Hollywood stardom while continuing to appear in several of Anderson's subsequent features. Jason Schwartzman made his film debut in Anderson's breakout film, Rushmore, and has continued to join his projects. Rushmore was also the first Anderson film for Murray; he is Anderson's most-frequent collaborator, having appeared in all but Bottle Rocket and Asteroid City. Other noted members of the Anderson troupe include Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Bob Balaban, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, and Anjelica Huston, all of whom have appeared in five or more of Anderson's eleven features.

Before they appear in Wes Anderson's latest, this trio of stars has a busy slate of upcoming work. Murray can next be seen reprising the role of Dr. Peter Venkman in this spring's Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, and will also star in the crime thriller Riff Raff. Del Toro recently starred in the Netflix thriller Reptile, and may be seen at some point in Jamie Foxx's unreleased directorial debut All-Star Weekend. Cera appeared in the acclaimed Nicolas Cage black comedy Dream Scenario late last year, and will appear alongside Michael Angarano and Kristen Stewart in the road trip comedy Sacramento.

Wes Anderson's next film will star Bill Murray, Benicio Del Toro, and Michael Cera; it is expected to begin production later this year. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates. Anderson's latest, Asteroid City, is streaming now on Prime Video.

Asteroid City Following a writer on his world famous fictional play about a grieving father who travels with his tech-obsessed family to small rural Asteroid City to compete in a junior stargazing event, only to have his world view disrupted forever. Release Date June 23, 2023 Director Wes Anderson Cast Hong Chau , Hope Davis , Tom Hanks , Margot Robbie Rating R Runtime 105 minutes Main Genre Drama Genres Romance , Comedy , Drama

