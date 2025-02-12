Space Jam is the kind of movie that will always be epic, regardless of how old you are. I mean, Michael Jordan and Bill Murray playing basketball together alongside Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes? It doesn't get much better than that. But this unlikely collaboration nearly didn't happen, according to Murray, because he actually made Jordan himself go after him. Murray has always been known for playing hard-to-get when it comes to casting, but making Michael Jordan himself get up to ask him to be in a movie? That's something else.

Many People Tried To Get Bill Murray To Join the Cast of ‘Space Jam,’ but to No Avail

Image via Warner

A huge sports fan himself, Bill Murray recalled his time working on Space Jam during an episode of the New Heights podcast. Murray mentioned that it was Ivan Reitman who first approached him about working on the movie, and he liked the idea, seeing how the two of them had worked together many times already. Joining the cast of Space Jam would be a no-brainer for anyone, but, as Murray says, this subject actually started chasing him on Jordan's behalf. "About nine people said: 'You know, Michael really wants you to be in Space Jam,'" he recalls, although the exact number changes later on. But, anyway, it's not every day that you learn about the Jumpman's interest in you for one of his projects, right?

But Murray, being Murray, just couldn't do it straight. "All you have to do is nod, you know? Because it all just means: 'You know, I bet Mike can find my phone number,'" implying that Jordan should ask him directly if he really wanted Murray in the movie. "I bet you that, if he sets his mind to it, Mike can find my phone number, or he could find out where I live." From then on, it was a game of chase, because Murray wouldn't accept any offer that didn't come from Jordan himself.

Fortunately, Jordan Eventually Got a Hold of Murray and Asked It Himself