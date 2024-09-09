Bill Murray may have reunited with his St. Vincent co-star Naomi Watts for The Friend, but casting the comedy legend was no small feat. Watts recently talked about getting the project in front of the famously mercurial Murray with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, who is in Toronto for the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). When asked if it was easy for her, as she'd worked with Murray before, to get the script into his hands, Watts responded:

"No, not really. We have worked together before, but we're not always in touch. Though having gone through this second movie, I think we probably will be in touch more often. I wasn't sure if his number had changed and certainly people have asked me before if would I pass on a script to him. I've done it one other time. When the guys talk to me about who they were thinking of for the character of Walter, and they came up with that name, I instantly just fell in love with that idea and made it my mission to make it happen. At first, I was a little defensive and said “Wait, are you just using me to get to Bill Murray? Is that what this is about?” [Laughs]. That speaks to my self-esteem. [Laughs]. I loved the idea. I thought I'd take a shot at it. I sent him a text and he responded right away, but also the other caveat is that you will not be able to send him an email. He's not gonna read it digitally. We had to have the script printed and hand-delivered by me. I managed to track down where he was at a certain time. He doesn't have an agent; he doesn't have a person to call. It may work, and if it does work, it still may not work. We just don't know when he's gonna be there or you can't rush the process with him. He loved the story right away. He read the book right away. He didn't like saying what dates he was available."

The Friend's co-director, David Siegel, noted that Murray never wavered from the project, but they weren't entirely sure if he was going to star in it until he actually arrived on set: "When he actually showed up to the production office for hair and makeup stuff, we were like, OK, he's in the movie."

What Other Movies Has Bill Murray Passed On?

Murray does not have an agent; acting inquiries are to be directed to an unlisted toll-free phone number, which Murray may or may not check in time. Thus, he has missed out on many notable roles over the course of his career. He passed up Splash, which made Tom Hanks a comedy star, to appear in his first dramatic role in The Razor's Edge. Murray has also rejected or dropped out of films like The Witches of Eastwick, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Rain Man, Forrest Gump, Toy Story, Monsters Inc, and The Squid and the Whale. Wes Anderson wanted to cast him in his first feature, Bottle Rocket, but was unable to find him; he would track him down for his next feature, Rushmore, which helped revive Murray's then-stalled career and made him Anderson's most frequent collaborator. The flip side of Murray's mercurial nature, however, is that he has been accused of misconduct on movie sets; most recently, Aziz Ansari's Being Mortal was shut down after a complaint against Murray.

The Friend stars Watts as Iris, a novelist who has had a long and fruitful friendship with her mentor, Walter (Murray). When Walter unexpectedly dies, Iris takes custody of his enormous Great Dane. The film deals with her unpacking her grief and managing Walter's literary legacy as she struggles to take care of the huge dog in her undersized Manhattan apartment. The film is directed by Siegel and Scott McGehee (Montana Story) and is adapted from the 2018 Sigrid Nunez novel of the same name.

The Friend premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival this weekend.