Bill Murray has a new concert film titled New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization that will be premiering next month at the Cannes Film Festival, and today Collider can exclusively reveal the key art for the film.

Filmed one summer night at the historic Acropolis in Athens, Greece, New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization captures Murray and world-renowned cellist Jan Vogler’s final performance of their European “New Worlds” tour. The show shines a light on the range of art that has influenced American and European culture and helped bridge the gap between the two over the years.

Murray and Vogler are joined on the 2,000 year-old stage by violinist Mira Wang and pianist Vanessa Perez for an evening of poetry and music conjuring timeless themes of love, hope and heartbreak. Spanning from Johann Sebastian Bach and Walt Whitman to Van Morrison and West Side Story, the wildly entertaining, humorous and deeply touching program is infused with the one-of-a-kind charm of Bill Murray, who also produced the film and supervised every cut throughout the editing process.

Image via Dorn Music

RELATED: Bill Murray Gets Candid on 'Ghostbusters' Sequels, 'Groundhog Day', Working With Wes Anderson & Sofia Coppola and More

The magical evening was captured on film by director Andrew Muscato, who also produced alongside Tanja Dorn, Amanda Livanou and Vogler. Karen Duffy and Emma Doxiadi served as co-producers. The rest of the production team included director of photography Mike Gomes, editor Jon Connor and live sound engineer Chace Deschene, while Rick Siegel was responsible for the lighting design. The concert film is a production of Dorn Music, Neda Film and Makuhari Media.

Below, you can find the exclusive poster for New Worlds, which was designed by New York-based graphic designer Jeremy Stein, and then watch the trailer, which features Murray singing "I Feel Pretty" from West Side Story and reciting Whitman’s poem “Song of the Open Road, 9."

KEEP READING: Exclusive: 'Kingpin' Sequel in the Works From Farrelly Brothers and Village Roadshow

Share Share Tweet Email

'GLOW' Was Cancelled and Betty Gilpin's OK With It - Here's Why "Even though we got cancelled, it’s like, 'Yeah, we still did it though.'"

Read Next

Jeff Sneider (1773 Articles Published) Jeff Sneider is the Senior Film Reporter at Collider, where he breaks film and television news and curates the Up-and-Comer of the Month column in addition to hosting The Sneider Cut podcast and the awards-themed series For Your Consideration with Scott Mantz and Perri Nemiroff. A graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, Jeff started his career at Ain't It Cool News before moving to Los Angeles to write for Variety and later, TheWrap and Mashable. Jeff also served as Editor in Chief of The Tracking Board and has contributed to MTV Movies Blog, Hollywood Life magazine, Washington Square News and the Colorado Springs Independent. His Oscar picks have appeared on the LA Times' Envelope site, and he agrees with screenwriter William Goldman who famously said of Hollywood, "nobody knows anything." Jeff hails from Needham, Massachusetts and has never eaten a salad. He can be found on Twitter, Instagram, Cameo and Blogspot by searching his nom de plume @TheInSneider. More From Jeff Sneider