‘On the Rocks’ Images Reveal Bill Murray and Rashida Jones in New Sofia Coppola Comedy

EW just dropped the first look at On the Rocks, the eighth feature film from Sofia Coppola that doubles as a reunion with Lost in Translation star Bill Murray. An “odd couple, buddy movie” comedy set in New York City, On the Rocks Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation) as Laura, a writer who teams up with her rich, art-dealing father Felix (Murray) to investigate the husband (Marlon Wayans) she suspects of having an affair. The film, produced alongside the endlessly hot A24, will debut on Apple TV+.

“I wanted to do something that was a little bit lighter and more playful with a lot of heart and sincerity,” Coppola told EW. It’s been 16 years since Lost in Translation, Coppola’s first collaboration with Murray, notched the filmmaker a Best Original Screenplay Oscar. Here’s what she had to say about the reunion:

“I never thought I could do something with Bill again, because people have such a fondness of him and Lost in Translation. I could never recreate something like that, so I never wanted to touch it. But, all this time has passed, and I loved working with him and I love seeing him in film. We haven’t really seen him as this debonair, playboy father at this stage [of life], so I just had to get over it because now we’re in a different phase [of life].”

Check out the images below. On the Rocks is currently set to debut in October 2020. The film also stars Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist), Jenny Slate (Venom), and Barbara Bain (Mission: Impossible).