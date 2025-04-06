Bill Murray is regarded as being one of the funniest film stars in history, but there’s been a surprising evolution to his career. Although Murray starred in many slapstick comedies that benefited from his snarky sensibilities early on in his career in the aftermath of his breakthrough on Saturday Night Live, there became a point in which he needed to make a pivot; following a series of critically reviled roles in the 1990s, Murray began working with more selective auteur filmmakers on films that fit within the “dramedy” category, such as Rushmore, Wild Things, Lost in Translation, and Broken Flowers. As nice as it was to see Murray prove that he still wanted to experiment as an actor, some of his most loyal admirers may have felt somewhat nostalgic for the era in which he took himself less seriously. However, Murray delivered one of his goofiest roles ever in the spy comedy The Man Who Knew Too Little, which served as a parody of both Alfred Hitchock thrillers and John le Carre espionage fiction.

What Is ‘The Man Who Knew Too Little’ About?