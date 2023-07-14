Even though cameos happen across all genres, they're especially popular now in superhero movies, where studios try to shock audiences by having a hero we didn't expect to pop up in a movie about someone else. This, however, is mostly just used to set up a spin-off, rather than having a real impact on the film's actual context. If you want to find a genre where cameos have the biggest impact, you have to turn to comedies. It's there where these really matter, even if it's just for a quick laugh or having an A-list star show up, usually as a variation of themselves, to engage in some self-deprecation before disappearing from the plot as fast as they appeared. There is one cameo that is more than just a quick laugh. When Bill Murray randomly appeared in Zombieland, it was hilarious to see what he would do with his screen time. He was good for more than just a simple laugh. He was more than shock value. Bill Murray's appearance meant something, which makes it the greatest comedy cameo ever.

Johnny Depp, Harrison Ford, and Will Smith Also Have Stellar Cameos

It's a shame that we seldom get big blockbuster comedies in theaters anymore. That sense of community and laughter is missed, though is slowly starting to make a comeback with titles such as Jennifer Lawrence's No Hard Feelings. A movie theater is the perfect place to see a surprising bit, and there just isn't the same impact watching something unexpectedly funny alone on your smartphone.

Cameos can be used to great effect in comedies, especially when winking back at an actor's past. Examples are John Hurt showing up in Mel Brooks' Spaceballs, where he relived the famous chest-bursting scene from Alien. Johnny Depp appears in the film version of 21 Jump Street in a wink to his former TV character just to quickly die. Or what about Dan Aykroyd showing up in full Ghostbusters gear in Casper, only to tell the owners of a haunted house to call someone else? Then there are cameos that don't aim only for that absurdity, but to advance the plot. Think of Mike Tyson appearing in The Hangover. He's not there to make fun of himself. He's funny, yes, but he also moves the story.

Lastly, there are cameos that exist for over-the-top craziness. The huge fight scene during Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues sees feuding news channels going into battle. It allows for almost too many "holy shit" moments to count. The biggest stars in the world appear, including Will Smith, Jim Carrey, Harrison Ford, and Kanye West. Then there's Bill Murray in Zombieland. His cameo accomplishes all three of these things. He's there to make fun of his past, he advances the plot, and his few scenes are wonderfully outlandish and absurd. Together, it works brilliantly.

Bill Murray Is at His Comic Peak in 'Zombieland'

Zombieland didn't need Bill Murray. It was funny and thrilling enough on its own without him in this comedic take on a zombie apocalypse. Coming out in 2009, Zombieland beat the zombie rush of The Walking Dead and the plethora of shows and films that would come out in its wake. Director Ruben Fleischer's film works not just because of its monsters, but more importantly, due to its heroes. There's Jesse Eisenberg doing his best Jesse Eisenberg as the socially awkward Columbus, who has survived due to following a set of rules. There's the cool but broken badass in Woody Harrelson's Tallahassee. Along the way, they meet sisters Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) and Wichita (Emma Stone), who have made it this far by putting themselves first and trusting no one.

The new group is just starting to really trust each other and become something like a family when Tallahassee drives the group into a barren Hollywood. They need a place to crash, so he says, "Let's sleep in style." He gets a map of movie star homes and drives to the house at "the tippy top of the A list." We're not told whose it is. There's a "BM" on the gates to a mansion, but it isn't until we get inside the massive empty house and see his picture that we know it's Bill Murray's place. Everyone is in awe, except twelve-year-old Little Rock, who's never heard of the guy. "I've never hit a kid before," Tallahassee says, disappointed. As they search the house, they find a movie theater, where Columbus decides to teach Little Rock about Murray. He puts on Ghostbusters. He's excited but she couldn't care less. It's already funny enough, but then the impossible happens. In walks Bill Murray himself as a pale-faced, slumbering zombie.

Wichita hits him in the back with a golf club, and the zombie gives a very human, very alive shriek of pain. It turns out he's been dressing up as a zombie to blend in when he goes out. "I just played 9 holes at the Riviera. Just walked on, nobody there." Tallahassee gushes to Murray about how much he loves his movies. After asking them what they'd like, we next see the trio getting high. How high? So high that they reenact Ghostbusters, with Tallahassee in a replica suit with a proton pack, while Bill Murray plays pretend with a vacuum cleaner. It's a real sight to behold, as Murray spent several decades staying away from the ghostly franchise. He's the reason Ghostbusters 3 never happened with the original quartet. Now he's ready to have a fun, nostalgic blast and accept what will always be his most popular role.

Tallahassee and Wichita decide to trick Columbus by having pretend zombie Bill Murray walk into the theater and scare him. However, as he's always prepared, Columbus gives Murray a shotgun blast to the chest. We know it's a soon-to-be fatal wound, but still, Bill says, "Is that how you say hello where you come from?" Columbus apologizes but Bill shakes his head. "It's my bad. I was never a very good practical joker." Murray then gives his greatest line when Little Rock, comforting him, asks if he has any regrets. "Garfield, maybe," he says. It's his biggest bust of a movie, but here he's willing to make a joke out of it. Murray then dies, but it's not tragic. As he keeps taking his final, long, drawn-out breath over and over, Wichita laughs. "I'm sorry. It just gets me. But it still is sad."

Patrick Swayze Was Supposed To Be In ‘Zombieland’ Instead

Bill Murray is perfect in his Zombieland cameo, but did you know that it was originally meant for another A-list movie star? In 2020, the film's co-writer, Paul Wernick, tweeted out the original script with that actor's part. As "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" from Dirty Dancing begins to play, in walks zombie Patrick Swayze. Downstairs, it's not Ghostbusters playing in the theater but Roadhouse. Here is where the cameo differs vastly. Swayze isn't pretending to be a zombie. He is one. The group manages to take him out, dispatching zombie Swayze, before Tallahassee says, you guessed it, "Nobody puts baby in a corner." Sadly, it was a cameo that would never come to be. As Wernick said on Twitter, "The role Bill Murray played started in the original draft as Patrick Swayze. Patrick tragically got sick and we never had the opportunity to offer it to him." Zombieland came out in 2009, the same year Swayze would pass away at age 57 from cancer. When Swayze's casting didn't pan out, other stars were considered or reached out to, including Dwayne Johnson, Joe Pesci, Sylvester Stallone, Kevin Bacon, and Jean Claude Van Damme.

Any of those cameos would have been fun, especially with the character being a fake zombie. Imagine Tallahassee running and jumping into the arms of a non-zombie Patrick Swayze, or the intense rage of Joe Pesci when someone thought he was a zombie and hit him in the back? It works best with Bill Murray, though, as the eccentric actor got to let loose and make fun of himself, while also giving into nostalgia. He's integral to the plot as well, as his home is a respite for a tired group on the run, and his career gives these new friends a way to connect with each other.

The cameo worked so well that Bill Murray appeared in Zombieland: Double Tap, here as a pre-apocalypse version of himself doing press interviews for the release of Garfield 3. When Al Roker, who is interviewing him, becomes a zombie, Bill takes The Today Show weatherman down before fighting off a zombie horde. "I hate Mondays," he says. Here's hoping we get a third installment so we can see Bill Murray in action again. Just, please, no more Garfields.