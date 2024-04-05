The Big Picture Bill Nighy excels in portraying emotional authenticity in the 2018 indie comedy-drama Sometimes Always Never.

The film delves into family dynamics and regrets, offering a unique take on fatherhood.

Nighy's nuanced performance elevates the film, highlighting his versatility and performative strengths.

Although the term “character actor” can occasionally be used as a pejorative, the phrase often refers to a performer who can seamlessly inhabit any role, transforming their personality and physical demeanor to fit the standards of a wide multitude of projects. There are few “character actors” working today whose filmographies rival that of the great Bill Nighy; between his hilarious supporting role in the holiday classic Love Actually to his villainous motion capture role in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Nighy generally manages to steal whatever ensemble he’s a part of. While it's notable how many high profile projects he’s appeared in, some of Nighy’s best work has slipped under the radar. While it’s a project that went largely unnoticed upon its initial debut, Nighy gave one of the best performances of his career in the underrated dramedy Sometimes Always Never.

What Is 'Sometimes Always Never' About?

Nighy stars in Sometimes Always Never as the idiosyncratic tailor Alan, whose reverence for extravagant suits has made him highly successful within the fashion industry. Despite the excessive lengths Alan goes to in order to perfect his physical appearance, he is plagued with regret over the crippled relationship he has with his son, Michael. The two had gotten into a bitter disagreement over a game of Scrabble, resulting in Michael leaving his family behind and never looking back; as a result, Alan has spent years obsessively trying to track down his begotten son in order to mend their relationship. Upon identifying a young online player that he suspects could be Michael, Alan sets out on a journey of self-discovery in order to atone for his past mistakes.

While the premise itself is a somewhat absurd one, Nighy brings an emotional authenticity to Sometimes Always Never that never takes the characters’ emotions for granted. While it was perhaps a minor dispute over a silly game that caused Alan’s relationship with Michael to splinter, the argument was the result of a doomed relationship that had been crumbling for years. Nighy is able to show how the regret of not connecting with Michael has haunted Alan’s every waking moment in the years that passed. Sometimes Always Never is a great film about fatherhood because it shows how empty Alan feels in the absence of being “needed.” Alan appears to be so intelligent and passionate about certain topics that it becomes tragic he is not able to pass along that knowledge to his younger son.

Although it’s the relationship with Michael that has dominated his mind, Alan’s obsession with finding his eldest son has led him to ignore his other child, Peter (Sam Riley). Peter has moved on and now has a wife, Sue (Alice Lowe), and a son of his own, Jack (Louis Healy). Nighy and Riley have terrific chemistry, shedding insight on how the search for Michael allows the two to bond. In some ways, Alan has ignored Peter because he’s always assumed he’s been well-adjusted; however, spending time working with his son reveals to him just how much of a life together he’s ignored. Seeing these two characters bond over their mutual struggles with parenthood allows Nighy and Riley to sink deeper into the characters’ nuanced relationship.

'Sometimes Always Never' Allows Bill Nighy To Be Reflective

Image via Blue Fox Entertainment

While he is an actor with an extensive resume, Sometimes Always Never allows Nighy the opportunity to reflect upon his entire career. Given that the character of Alan is forced to examine the choices that have led him to his current search for Michael, it’s easy to draw comparisons to Nighy’s real life. The film moves at a gentle pace, allowing for Nighy to detail the realities of Alan’s daily life. There’s a straightforward, almost procedural manner in which some of his daily routines are depicted; this could easily have become dull if it weren't for the emotional specificity that Nighy conveys in his performance. While it’s a family drama that empathizes with all of its characters, Sometimes Always Never succeeds in peering into the psychology of an austere lead.

Despite the somewhat straightforward structure of the narrative, Nighy does a great job at conveying Alan’s obsessiveness as he meticulously discusses his love of the game of Scrabble. The film suggests that Alan has become hyper-fixated on the game as a means of coping with his own sadness. Given the devolution of his family life, Alan spends the majority of his time focusing on a game with very clear and direct logical rules. He’s left to realize that life can’t be explained or “won” in the same way that a Scrabble game can, and that’s the beauty of it. With his subtle performance, Nighy is able to show how Alan reaches these emotional truths without ever forcing the film to go in a melodramatic direction.

'Sometimes Always Never' Wouldn’t Work Without Bill Nighy

Close

A film with as quirky of a narrative conceit as Sometimes Always Never risked being too whimsical for its own good, but the story rarely shies away from examining the depressive nature of mundanity, or the lasting ramifications of familial dysfunction. Nighy allows the film to make naturalistic tonal shifts, which never feel as if they are dramatically inserted in order to shock the audience. Straddling the line between being authentic and uplifting can be a challenge, but Nighy allows the film to feel like a “slice of life” drama that nonetheless takes a uniquely mannered approach. Alan’s unquenchable search for answers gives the film a kineticism that wouldn’t be present if the film opted to be more observational.

Although he earned a breakthrough Academy Award nomination for his work in the powerful drama Living, Sometimes Always Never is proof that Night should play more leading characters. There’s an inherently unorthodox nature to his performances that makes him well-suited to play offbeat roles, and Sometimes Always Never feels like a role that’s tailor-made for his performative strengths.

