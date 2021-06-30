We will not go quietly into the night! We will not vanish without a fight!

Independence Day fans just got an early 4th of July gift with a new Budweiser commercial starring Bill Pullman's President Thomas J. Whitmore. The former president is here to usher us into the holiday celebration now that we have the ability to be together to celebrate America's birthday. Pullman talks to the people of America about coming out to celebrate the 4th of July stronger than ever. Maybe a rousing speech from President Whitmore is just what this country needs.

Giving us the speech we really need to get back out there in the world and celebrate together, Pullman's Whitmore is talking to everyone across the United States. From a Times Square billboard to the TV at a local bar, he wanted us all to know that we can celebrate once more whether we say "America" or "'Murica," this year is important to embrace the spirit and have fun.

Whitmore was a good president, one that many of us looked up to. Granted, we love a fictional president in the pop culture world. Maybe it's because Whitmore is the kind of president who knew when he needed to join the fight and did so to protect his country. Seeing Pullman give this speech about coming out of the darkness, joining together? It's weirdly emotional.

The 1996 blockbuster Independence Day featured an alien invasion taking over the world on the 4th of July and featured a cast of Pullman, Jeff Goldblum, Will Smith, Vivica A. Fox, and more. Every 4th of July, many are driven to rewatch the 1996 film. If you're like me, it's probably the most "American" you get, but what better way to celebrate? Just watching Pullman, Goldblum, and Smith taking on aliens? Yes, please! And now this year, we have this amazing Budweiser commercial to give us this speech that will keep the country going. And let's not worry about the fact that President Whitmore died in Independence Day: Resurgence.

"Good afternoon, in less than a week, we hope to fire our grills and launch one of the biggest 4th of July celebrations in the history of the United States," Pullman says and it's truly inspiring. We can be together once again and it just feels right having Whitmore lead the charge. Celebrating the 4th with friends, fireworks, and a rewatch of Independence Day will hit differently this year. Check out Bill Pullman in the commercial

