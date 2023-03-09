He’s only 32 years old, but Bill Skarsgård has already built an impressive acting career. It has taken him from smaller cult favorite TV series, to superhero films, to horror, and of course, to resurrecting one of pop culture’s scariest villains. Soon he’ll oppose Keanu Reeves in John Wick 4 and will undergo tests that might even be more challenging than Pennywise, as his role as Eric Draven in The Crow reboot and Count Orlock in Nosferatu are now in production. As Skarsgård’s career looks to grow even bigger than it already is, let’s take a look back at nine roles that got us to this point.

Roman Godfrey, ‘Hemlock Grove’ (2013-15)

Image via Netflix

Produced by Eli Roth, this Netflix horror series, based on a novel by Brian McGreevy, starred Skarsgård as a disturbed man who is the heir to the Godfrey estate in Hemlock Grove, Pennsylvania, where a series of murders have happened. Co-starring the likes of Famke Janssen and Dougray Scott, the series was dismissed by critics, but became a cult favorite due to its scarily fun storylines involving monsters and mysteries, with a twist around every corner. Throughout the series, Skarsgård showed off an impressive acting range that would help to make his face known all over the world a couple of years later.

RELATED: Bill Skarsgård Teases His Rivalry With Keanu Reeves in 'John Wick: Chapter 4'

Merkel, ‘Atomic Blonde (2017)

Image via Focus Features

Led by Hollywood heavyweights such as Charlize Theron, James McAvoy, and John Goodman, this thriller, based on the graphic novel The Coldest City, is set in Berlin in 1989, right before the Berlin Wall came down. Theron plays an MI6 spy tracking down double agents. Skarsgård’s role as her German contact is a small one, but despite the limited screen time, he takes over every scene he’s in. Though he's not fully in the spotlight, the film introduced casual film fans to an actor who would soon be dominating theaters in just a few short months.

Pennywise, ‘It’ (2017)

Image via Warner Bros

When Skarsgård was cast in the role of Stephen King's Pennywise, he had the big clown shoes of Tim Curry to fill. He succeeded and then some, creating a version of Pennywise just as iconic as Curry’s by not being a clone of what came before. Skarsgård did the opposite of what is seen in the much loved miniseries. While Curry’s Pennywise comes off as a clown acting like a monster, Skarsgård played him as a monster pretending to act like a clown. With the tricks he could do with his eyes, the way he drools, his creepishly cartoony voice, and those frightening dance moves, It became one of the biggest movies of the year. Skarsgård was just as terrifying in the sequel.

Zeitgeist, ‘Deadpool 2’ (2018)

Image via 20th Century Fox

In 2016, Ryan Reynolds starred in Deadpool, the most twisted superhero movie ever put to film. Skarsgård appeared in the sequel as a mutant in the X-Force. His special power? Why, he can spit acidic vomit, of course. He's ready and willing to do it in his audition with Deadpool too. The X-Force doesn’t last long in their quest to help Deadpool, however, as they all end up dying brutal deaths, with Zeitgeist meeting his maker in a wood chipper. The role is small and played for laughs, but in such a big film, Skarsgård showed that he didn’t have to be the star. He could show up for a laugh, and he wouldn’t be typecast in the process.

The Kid, ‘Castle Rock’ (2018)

Image via Hulu

Having already conquered Netflix, Skarsgård next took his talents to Hulu for this series set in the Stephen King-created world of Castle Rock, Maine. He is one of the stars of the first season, and briefly appears in the second, as a nameless prisoner of the infamous Shawshank prison. He’s not your typical prisoner though. The Kid was held as a hostage for almost three decades by the warden. After the warden dies, he’s rescued from an abandoned cell and returns to Castle Rock, where strange things start going down. Skarsgård plays a bad guy, but one completely different from the last Stephen King antagonist he portrayed.

Mickey, ‘Villains’ (2019)

Image via Gunpowder & Sky

Alongside Gen Z final girl Maika Monroe, Skarsgård plays a villain again, but with a twist. He and Monroe’s Jules are young lovers who decide to become some not-so-great robbers. While fleeing the scene of a crime, they find shelter in an abandoned house. In the basement, they discover a little girl tied up. It’s then that the owners (Jeffrey Donovan and Kyra Sedgwick) of the not-so-abandoned house show up, and Mickey and Jules must decide to go from bad to good and rescue the girl from the true villains of the film. Though Monroe shines the brightest, Skarsgård proved that he could be a version of bad without being over-the-top or the center of attention.

Willard Russell, ‘The Devil All The Time’ (2020)

Image via Netflix

This drama, adapted from the novel of the same name by Donald Ray Pollock, stars several of Hollywood’s current generation of top talent, including the current Spider-Man and Batman, Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson. This dark and emotional crime film takes place over different decades, with Skarsgård appearing in 1950 as the father to a boy named Arvin, who would be played by Holland in later scenes. Willard is a religious man to the scariest of levels. When his wife is diagnosed with cancer, his desperation leads to a stomach churning sacrifice, followed by a heartbreaking scene which showed just how powerful of a dramatic actor Skarsgård could be.

Clark Olofsson, ‘Clark’ (2022)

Image via Netflix

Skarsgård returned to Netflix for this six-episode Swedish drama. He plays the titular lead role based on the real life of a thief and gangster. The real life Clark was known for exaggerating his exploits, so the series does a good job of playing the events through his point-of-view, making it so that the viewer doesn’t know quite what to believe. Though Skarsgård is playing another less-than-model citizen, he portrays him sympathetically. He’s entertaining as always, plus there’s the added fascinating bonus of seeing a series not get Americanized, but rather be set in the country where it happened.

Keith, ‘Barbarian’ (2022)

Image via 20th Century Studios

The trailers for this film cast Skarsgård in a suspicious light. All we knew is that a woman (Georgina Campbell) was staying at a house in Detroit, there was a creepy tunnel in the basement, and the dude who played Pennywise was there too. Because of his clown past, you spend the first act of the film watching a very gentleman-like Skarsgård and waiting for him to turn on the heroine and reveal himself as a madman. What you get instead is a shock to the system. Skarsgård is great in the role, but he’s not what you expect. He’s spent his entire career defying expectations though. Why not do it again?