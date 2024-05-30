This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Bill Skarsgård is set to reprise his role as Pennywise in a prequel series titled Welcome to Derry.

The series will explore Pennywise's origins, set years before the events of It and It Chapter 2.

The movie is set to premiere on Max in 2025.

Bill Skarsgård is not done with the clown costume and the unnerving smile that makes Pennywise scary. Deadline reports that in the drains of Derry, Skarsgård will return to play Pennywise in Welcome to Derry, a sequel series set years before the events of It and It Chapter 2. Skarsgård is famously known for playing the iconic clown in the global box office hit movies from New Line cinema.

