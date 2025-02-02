Stephen King is widely regarded as the “King of Horror,” and with 5 decades of writing within the genre, it’s no surprise why. Most of his novels take place in Maine and are set in fictional towns such as Derry and Castle Rock. It’s the latter of which that is arguably his most recognizable, as it has served as the setting for many of his novels, such as “Cujo,” and “The Body”. It has also been referenced in many of King’s works, such as “IT” and “The Shawshank Redemption”. The fictional town is sort of a character in and of itself, something that was eventually expanded upon in 2018 with the premiere of the Castle Rock TV series.

Castle Rock takes King’s stories and characters and plants them all in the eerie little town of Castle Rock, Maine. They’re not carbon copies or retellings of his work, but rather they tell their own story, using King’s worldbuilding as a jumping-off point. The series gave us some terrific plots and scares, and delivered some unforgettable acting performances, the standout of which being Bill Skarsgård. Skarsgård portrayed “The Kid” in Season 1 and later returned as “The Angel” for Season 2 once it was announced the show was an anthology. But even though he was around for two seasons and was one of the main characters, audiences were still left wanting more. Castle Rock had so much potential, especially since it was cancelled after only two seasons. But it was Skarsgård himself who deserved far better.

Season 1 of 'Castle Rock' Left Audiences on the Edge of Their Seat

Skarsgård’s character appears out of what seems to be thin air when he is found locked in a cage at Shawshank Prison, with no one knowing who he is or what has happened to him. He is referred to as “The Kid,” and his silent nature only adds to the mystique that accompanies his name. It was clear that he would eventually serve a greater purpose in the series and likely be connected to the overarching mystery at the show’s core. He was, of course, but by the end of the season, it still felt as though his character was rather ambiguous and unexplained.

Considering Castle Rock tied together all of King’s novels into one series, it was a no-brainer that something supernatural and menacing was bubbling underneath the town’s surface. Skarsgård’s character was the perfect opportunity to explore that, yet the show never fully taps into that potential. Which is a shame since Skarsgård had already proved himself as an alluring horror actor when he portrayed Pennywise in the 2017 IT remake. So it was all very exciting when it was announced that he would be returning for the show’s second season, albeit, as a completely different character.

‘Castle Rock’ Brought Bill Skarsgård Back For Season 2

To this day, we know nothing of “The Kid” and his backstory. We don’t know where he really came from, who he is, or if any of the things he did in Season 1 have any facts to them. It left the show with an air of mystery to it. It was also extremely frustrating, considering the show announced itself as an anthology, meaning we’d never get any solid answers about his character. The news of Castle Rock being an anthology allowed the show to delve deeper into the mythos King built throughout his career without growing stale by being stuck to one overarching storyline and group of characters. Because of this change in format, there was also a shift of focus onto new characters, and those who were important in Season 1 were given a backseat. All but one, that is. Skarsgård was brought back for Season 2 in a twist that caught audiences off guard. No longer was he portraying “The Kid,” he was now “The Angel,” and he was plopped into a whole new world within the town of Castle Rock.

Where Season 1 followed the mystery of “The Kid” and his unexplained presence within the bowels of Shawshank Prison, Season 2 shifted focus to follow the early life of one of King’s most famous characters: Annie Wilkes from “Misery”. Skarsgård is brought back as a new character for this season, one deemed simply “The Angel.” Though it was never directly confirmed that he and “The Kid” were the same person, the casting choice certainly opened up the possibility of it being true. It also confirmed that this new character was a devil-like figure, which, if the characters are in fact linked, answered a lot about “The Kid” and poked holes in the story he told in Season 1.

Bill Skarsgård’s Presence Opened Up the Mythology of ‘Castle Rock’

“The Angel” character shattered the show’s small town spooky vibes wide open and instead hinted at far more malevolent forces at play. Any seasoned King fan knows that the supernatural is a prominent feature in his work, so this wasn’t an entire surprise. However, “The Angel” character confirmed the presence of a multiverse, which opened up the world of Castle Rock to new and unforeseen heights. The town of Castle Rock suddenly changed from a town where supernatural ongoings occur to a town that blurs the line between humanity and the supernatural.

Skarsgård’s return to the series fleshed out the town’s mythology and also positioned his characters as the central figure behind it. It was a fascinating idea, and a surprising one at that, considering the show had said it would be an anthology come Season 2. Suddenly, everything was up in the air. Was “The Angel” connected to “The Kid” or was he his own separate identity who just happened to have the same actor portraying him? None of this would be answered because the show was cancelled after Season 2, leaving fans on a huge cliffhanger.

Bill Skarsgård Deserved Better in 'Castle Rock'

Skarsgård’s portrayal of both “The Kid” and “The Angel” not only turned the series into one big mysterious question mark, but it also showcased Skarsgård’s versatility as an actor. Though both of his characters in Castle Rock shared a similar eerie quality, he managed to bring something different to both roles. It allowed him to flex his skills as an actor, and he was easily the most intriguing part of the series — which was already pretty impressive. Cancelling the show after Season 2 not only hurt all that had been built up within the series' lore, but also proved that Skarsgård was severely underutilized.

A third season of Castle Rock would likely have expanded even further on “The Kid,” “The Angel,” and whatever other character Skarsgård was asked to portray next, but without it, the characters end up feeling empty. We never get any concrete answers as to who the heck these characters are, despite all the effort put in by both the showrunners and Skarsgård himself. There was so much that could have been done with the Castle Rock universe as a whole, and we’ll never get to see it reach its full potential, which is a damn shame.

