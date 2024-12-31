Bill Skarsgård recently appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast to talk all things Nosferatu, and more. Skarsgård appears as Count Orlok in the film, the vampire to which the title refers. The monster joins other villianous characters the actor has played, like Pennywise, one of Skarsgård's most recongnizable roles, which he will be returning to in the upcoming series It: Welcome to Derry. While discussing his attraction to playing villains, the actor expressed his interest in another iconic one: the Joker.

While the actor noted he has not auditioned for any roles in DC films, when asked if he would be more interested in playing Batman or the Joker, Skarsgård joked that perhaps he could play both, but then responded, "I think there could be a really fucking cool Joker in me, probably, somewhere. I think that would be pretty sick." He went on to describe the impact that Heath Ledger's performance as the villain in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight had on him, saying, "I was an aspiring actor, and to me Heath represented everything that I wanted to be, you know? So his passing and that performance really hit me hard at that time." Skarsgård also clarified how he feels about playing villains and how he approaches his work as an actor, saying:

"I didn't set out to become this...I'm an actor, and I like to perform, and I do think that the transformational aspect of performing is something that I've always liked, and even way before I'd done horror or these types of monster characters, I just loved the process of transforming...I think that's the through line more so than like the kind of horror, creature aspect of it."

'Nosferatu' Is Leaving Its Mark on 2024

The journey to the release of 2024's Nosferatu was a lengthy one, taking nearly a decade. Director Robert Eggers had dreamt of making the film for years, even writing a stage adaptation in high school. Eggers intended for it to be his next film following The Witch in 2015, but for various reasons, including delays, the project was not completed and released until now. Skarsgård himself was considered for several different characters throughout the development process, before finally portraying Count Orlok when the film was made.

The time and effort put into the remake has paid off, as Nosferatu has been well-received by both critics and audiences. The film had an impressive debut at the box office upon its release on Christmas Day, making it the strongest box office opening of Eggers' career.

Nosferatu is now playing in theaters.