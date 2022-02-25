Indiewire has exclusively premiered the short film Soul of a Man, which serves as the directorial debut of It actor Bill Skarsgård. The film stars the actor's famous father and brother, Stellan Skarsgård and Alexander Skarsgård, making the film a family affair. Soul of a Man is co-written and co-directed by Landon Liboiron, an actor known for the shows Hemlock Grove and Frontier. The film is produced by Jason Berman and Matthew Lindner.

Soul of a Man is based on the Edgar Allen Poe short story Bon-Bon. The story and the short film tell the tale of an alcoholic who is visited by the devil, who he ends up having many intense discussions with. Skarsgård spoke on his experience as a first time-director, saying “Directing, to me, I think is more of a conversation than anything else. It’s not like, ‘You have to do this. You have to do that.’ You just go, ‘Oh, here’s what I think it is.’ And then they have opinions and you kind of explore it together. So the process never felt weird to me because directing them was basically like having dinner with them. You just talk about things. Sometimes you don’t agree on things, but it’s always fun and you learn from it. So it did feel very natural doing it.”

The Skarsgård family is full of actors, with Stellan, Alexander, and Bill probably being the most recognizable. Bill Skarsgård just appeared in Marvel's Eternals last year, and is set to appear in countless upcoming titles including the Swedish film Burn All My Letters, the action sequel John Wick: Chapter 4, and the Netflix biographical series Clark.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: Alexander Skarsgård Dishes on ’The Northman’s Massive Fight Scenes, Four-Minute Takes, and the Hamlet-Inspired Story

The multi-talented performer is also set to appear in the upcoming films Barbarian, Boy Kills World, and Gilded Rage. Alexander Skarsgård will be next seen headlining Robert Eggers' historical epic The Northman as well as Brandon Cronenberg's sci-fi horror film Infinity Pool, while Good Will Hunting star Stellan Skarsgård will next be seen in the crime drama What Remains and Dune: Part Two as villain Baron Vladimir Harkonnen.

Soul of a Man may be Bill Skarsgård's first go at directing, but the film shows such promise that audiences better hope it's not his last. The film contains an eerie atmosphere that suggests an experienced filmmaker, which may be due to years of acting in major projects. Skarsgård shouldn't give up acting, but hopefully he starts to direct as often as he performs in front of the camera.

Andrew Koji Joins 'Boy Kills World' Alongside Bill Skarsgård and Samara Weaving The film will be a high paced action-fantasy feature and definitely not a spin-off of 'Boy Meets World'.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email