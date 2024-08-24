Bill Skarsgård is back on the big screen, starring in Rupert Sanders' reimagining of the classic comic book The Crow. The role of Eric Draven is another addition to Skarsgård's gallery of odd, morally grey, and somewhat unsettling yet striking characters, which are pretty much the crux of his successful career. Indeed, if there's one actor who can be considered Hollywood's new Prince of Horror, it's definitely Bill Skarsgård.

The actor rose to prominence in the Netflix horror show Hemlock Grove before appearing in FX's Castle Rock, thus cementing his horror legacy on television. However, he has also made waves on the big screen by appearing in some of modern horror's best projects, including Robert Eggers' upcoming remake of the classic Nosferatu, where he will play the iconic Count Orlok. Excelling at exploring the dark and disturbing aspects of the human psyche, he has chosen horror movies that are both terrifying and clever — indeed, Skarsgård hasn't made an outright bad horror movie, even if some are undeniably more effective than others.

5 'Assassination Nation' (2018)

Directed by Sam Levinson

Image via Neon

Assassination Nation is a 2018 satirical black comedy thriller starring an ensemble of young talent and directed by Sam Levinson. Set in a small, fictional town in Salem, the plot centers on the escalating violence unleashed on a group of girls after a mysterious hacker exposes the dirty secrets of multiple residents. Skarsgård plays a small antagonist role as Mark, the boyfriend of one of the main characters.

Like Levinson's most famous project, Euphoria, which will return for a much-talked-about third season at some point in the near future, Assassination Nation is a clumsily constructed and near-exploitative effort elevated by stylish visuals and kinetic, chaotic pacing. Its attempt at social satire and commentary is uneven at best, and Levinson's forced dialogue comes out as desperate at times. The performances are all-around great, especially from the four lead girls, who make a Herculean effort to inject some life into their underdeveloped characters. However, Assassination Nation is often too concerned with looking cool and being subversive, eventually failing to give its otherwise intriguing premise the narrative and emotional weight it deserves.

4 'It Chapter Two' (2019)

Directed by Andy Muschietti

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

After the critical and commercial success of the first entry, Andy Muschietti had a difficult task trying to match those levels of praise for the much-anticipated sequel; alas, the result was decidedly inferior. It Chapter Two adapts the second half of Stephen King's seminal novel, following the now-adult Losers Club as they return to Derry for one last showdown against Pennywise the Dancing Clown (Skarsgård). Many heavy hitters joined the cast, notably James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, and Bill Hader.

It's well known that the second half of It is not as great as the first one, and the film can't improve upon the source material. Skarsgård remains brilliant as Pennywise, though, once again embodying the creepy, inhumane aura of this centuries-old being powered by hatred for the only victims that ever escaped his wrath. The adult cast is also good, although they can't quite recreate the energy the child actors brought to the first movie. Like most other sequels, It Chapter Two also goes bigger and bolder, with mixed results; some of the monsters are more goofy than terrifying, including Pennywise's final form as a giant, spider-like creature. As an adaptation of Stephen King's acclaimed novel, It Chapter Two works; however, as a sequel to one of the 2010s' best horror movies, it can't help but feel slightly disappointing.

3 'Barbarian' (2022)

Directed by Zach Cregger

Image via 20th Century Studios

Zach Cregger's 2022 horror thriller Barbarian was one of 2022's most pleasant surprises. The film follows Tess (Georgina Campbell), a young woman who arrives at her Airbnb late at night only to discover someone is already there. The guy, Keith (Skarsgård), is somewhat creepy but otherwise harmless, so Tess agrees to enter the house. However, she soon realizes there is more to the situation than meets the eye.

Barbarian brilliantly subverts audiences' perceptions of Skarsgård as a horror staple to deliver a shocking and refreshing take on the genre that took the world by surprise. The actor is at his most compelling as Keith, a key player in the film's mystery whose very nature works against him. Barbarian's success hinges on his magnetic on-screen presence, and Skarsgård remains enthralling throughout, his distinctive energy perfectly matched by Campbell's more restrained approach. It might lose some steam during the second half, but Barbarian is still a remarkably original and often truly unnerving horror story that ranks among the 2020s' most daring and intriguing.

Barbarian Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 9, 2022 Cast Justin Long Georgina Campbell , Bill Skarsgard Runtime 102

2 'Villains' (2019)

Directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen

Image via Gunpowder & Sky

In the pantheon of underrated horror movies of the 2010s, few stand out more than Villains, Dan Berk and Robert Olsen's 2019 original starring Skarsgård and fellow horror queen Maika Monroe. The two star as Mickey and Jules, inept lovebirds who seek refuge at a secluded manor after robbing a convenience story. However, their hideout will soon prove a nightmare when the couple discovers the secrets lurking beneath the house.

Admittedly, Villains is more funny than scary, and its horror elements are mostly focused on a few effective jumpscares spread throughout; however, as a dark horror comedy, the film excels. Skarsgård and Monroe are the highlight here, sharing the kind of chemistry one usually sees in a rom-com rather than a horror comedy. Their bond is sweet and funny, earning the audience's sympathy quickly and grounding the over-the-top narrative in something real and relatable. Skarsgård is particularly strong as the well-meaning but wholly incompetent Mickey, a role that exploits his strongest qualities to create one of his best roles. More horror fans should give Villains a chance; they won't be disappointed.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Watch on Tubi

1 'It' (2017)

Directed by Andy Muschietti

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Andy Muschietti's 2017 supernatural horror movie It not only became one of the best adaptations of a Stephen King novel, but it also launched Skarsgård's cinematic career. The film follows the Losers Club, a group of children who join forces to take on a mysterious creature who preys on children by taking the form of a sinister clown. Skarsgård is spectacular as Pennywise the Dancing Clown, delivering a disturbing yet over-the-top performance that merited recognition from the Academy.

Taking over a role played by another actor is always a difficult task, especially when said actor is the iconic Tim Curry. However, Skarsgård wisely chose to go in an entirely different direction with Pennywise, focusing on the uncanny and feral aspects of the character rather than the campier approach Curry took in the '90s series. The result is a modern horror icon that is scary yet weirdly fascinating, an impressive feat that few actors can achieve. Skarsgård is one of the main reasons behind It's wild success, remaining elusive throughout and making the most out of his appearances. The film has many other strengths, especially the near-flawless cast of young actors, who bring warmth and endless energy to this supernatural tale. However, it's Skarsgård who ultimately dominates the film, casting a large shadow over every scene. Luckily for fans, Skarsgård will reprise the role of Pennywise in the upcoming series Welcome to Derry, which will premiere sometime next year.

NEXT: The 12 Best Bill Skarsgård Movies and TV Shows, Ranked