Bill Skarsgård’s new film debuted in theaters this weekend to underwhelming box office returns. Skarsgård features opposite Anthony Hopkins in Locked, the psychological thriller following a thief who breaks into a luxury SUV only to realize he’s now become a pawn in a sophisticated game. Locked debuted in roughly 971 theaters across the country this weekend and earned $924,000 at the global box office, giving it a per-theater total of under $1,000. The film failed to crack the top 10 during its first weekend in theaters, finishing at #12 behind Dog Man and Paddington in Peru but ahead of Last Breath and Mufasa: The Lion King. Locked is based on the film 4 x 4 by Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat, with Michael Arlen Ross writing the script and David Yarovesky directing.

Locked star Bill Skarsgård will always be known for playing Pennywise the Clown in both of Stephen King’s live-action IT movies from Andy Muschietti, but he also recently suited up as the legendary vampire Count Orlok in Nosferatu, the horror film from director Robert Eggers that grossed over $175 million at the global box office. Skarsgård also recently made his debut in the John Wick franchise, starring as the Marquis. As for his co-star, Hopkins is a two-time Oscar-winner for his roles in The Silence of the Lambs and The Father, the latter of which saw him become the oldest winner in history at 83 years old. He is also known for playing Odin in the MCU, and he recently featured as Jimmy in both of Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon movies on Netflix.

What Topped the Box Office This Weekend?