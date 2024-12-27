Although some critics have complained that the film industry no longer produces movie stars like it did during the “Golden Age of Hollywood,” there has been no shortage of promising actors that have emerged within the past decade. Timothée Chalamet has mastered both prestige and blockbuster fare, Saoirse Ronan earned four Academy Award nominations before she hit 30, and Glen Powell has an undeniable sense of charisma that has not been seen since Tom Cruise got his breakout roles in the late 1980s. Although Bill Skarsgård is often thought of as a “character actor,” he has continuously been willing to experiment within many different genres, giving wildly different types of performances that always challenge the audience's expectations of him. He may be known as the definitive “Scream King” of his generation, but Skarsgård’s body of work indicates that he has more range than any of his contemporaries working today.

Bill Skarsgård Has Redefined Iconic Roles

Taking on an iconic role is never an easy challenge, and Skarsgård faced an uphill battle when he was cast as Pennywise the Clown in the two It films that adapted Stephen King’s beloved novel of the same name. Pennywise is one of the most famous villains King has created, but he has been imitated so many times over the years that it was always going to be hard for a new interpretation to stand out. This risk was only made more extreme because of how great Tim Curry was in the original television miniseries. Skarsgård was willing to transform his body in order to show how Pennywise threatened each of the young children of Derry and embodied the things that they feared most. While there have been many attempts to “humanize” iconic bad guys in films like Cruella and Joker, Skarsgård was willing to encapsulate what pure evil looked like. It’s among the scariest performances in recent years; regardless of the extensive makeup effects utilized, It wouldn’t have enjoyed the same level of success had Skarsgård not made the character his own.

Skarsgård faced a similar weight of expectations when he was cast as Count Orlok in the remake of Nosferatu directed by Robert Eggers. The original Nosferatu from director F.W. Murnau is without a doubt one of the most influential films ever made; it was a quintessential work within the German Expressionist movement and helped to define what a great horror film could look like well before cinema benefitted from the use of sound. Few images are more striking than that of Max Schreck in the original Nosferatu, but Skarsgård ensured that his performance did not just feel like he was doing an impression of the many vampires that came before. Eggers’ version of Nosferatu examines societal rot and psychosexual tension, allowing Skarsgård to add more depth to the role. Skarsgård managed the very tall order of putting his own spin on the iconic villain while still feeling connected to the original material. It results in a dark, alluring, and terrorizing performance on par with his work as Pennywise.

Bill Skarsgård Is Willing To Subvert His Image

Close

Given that he's primarily worked within the horror genre, it could be easy to compare Skarsgård to classic "monster actors" like Lon Chaney, who earned the nickname "The Man of a Thousand Faces." However, Skarsgård is not reliant on makeup to give compelling performances and has shown that he can consistently be vulnerable, charismatic, and even quite funny. While the short-lived Hulu series Castle Rock offered opportunities for many young stars, Skarsgård brought the depth needed to pull off the ultimate tribute to Stephen King.

Skarsgård shows a remarkable amount of self-awareness and has chosen interesting roles that help prevent him from being typecast as an intimidating villain. There is no better example of this than the breakout horror hit Barbarian, which became a surprising box-office sensation after generating strong word-of-mouth. Although most viewers may have expected that Skarsgård was going to be playing yet another monstrous character, it came as a shock when he proved himself to be a funny, charming guy who could easily pop up in a romantic comedy. Those familiar with Skarsgård’s extended track record know that he has a very strong sense of humor, as he gave hilarious performances in the dark satire Assassination Nation, the horror parody Villains, and a brief cameo in Deadpool 2.

Skarsgård has been able to show a great deal of sensitivity and has been unafraid to take on roles that ask him to be vulnerable. His performance in the underrated fantasy drama Nine Days is one of the decade’s best; Skarsgård plays a cynical man who is forced to rethink his purpose in life when an arbiter (Winston Duke) judges whether he is fit to inhabit a new body on Earth. The film explores existentialist issues in the simplest of terms and goes deep within its discussion about whether optimism can be possible in a world where people often showcase the worst versions of themselves. It is a shame that Nine Days was given such a limited release and was not accessible to more people, as Skarsgård’s performance should have been in serious contention to receive an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Bill Skarsgård Can Always Elevate the Material

Image via Lionsgate

Although he has appeared in quite a few films that have been hailed as modern classics, Skarsgård has shown a complete commitment to his roles, regardless of their screen time. Joining the cast of John Wick: Chapter 4 may have been an intimidating task considering how much affection Keanu Reeves’ performance had already been, but Skarsgård managed to heighten the film's suspense by playing an eccentric villain that the audience loved to hate. Similarly, the controversial Netflix historical epic The Devil All The Time featured a key flashback sequence at the beginning in which he played the father of Tom Holland’s character; while reactions to the film itself were fairly mixed, Skarsgård’s performance was almost universally agreed to be the best part of the story.

It takes a truly talented actor to elevate bad movies, but that is something that Skarsgård has proven himself capable of doing. The idea of remaking The Crow was always a bad one, as no one wanted to see someone else try to redo a character that Brandon Lee had made iconic, especially given the tragedy that surrounded the original production. The Crow was a disaster on nearly every level, but Skarsgård managed to survive the ordeal with his dignity intact. His track record may be a bit spotty, but Skarsgård has never taken on a role that he hasn’t shown complete dedication to.

Skarsgård has an exciting few years ahead of him, as the success he's found indicates that he will be a top choice for many prominent directors. Although the 2023 action thriller Boy Kills World was not the phenomenon that it may have been intended to be, it did effectively show that Skarsgård was more than capable of being a leading man. Whether he's covered in makeup or entirely reliant on an expressive personality, Skarsgård is an actor who has never failed to be interesting.

Nosferatu is in theaters now.

Get Tickets