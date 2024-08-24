The Big Picture Bill Skarsgård showed off his talents beyond It with his engrossing role in Nine Days.

Skarsgård is Kane, who has to challenge his assumptions about evil and open-mindedness.

Skarsgård's performance in Nine Days shows promise for the actor outside of the horror genre.

Bill Skarsgård had a monumental task on his shoulders when he was cast as Pennywise in the newest adaptation of the Stephen King novel It. Not only was It set to be one of the most anticipated R-rated horror movies of the 21st century, but Skarsgård was taking on a role that Tim Curry had already made iconic in the cult classic television miniseries. Given how well Skargaåd’s performance in both It and its slightly underwhelming sequel were, it isn’t surprising that he has succeeded in earning many other roles in high-profile horror films. To his credit, Skarsgård's work in the twisty confinement thriller Barbarian, the Southern Gothic thriller The Devil All The Time, and the dark comedy Villains hasn’t entirely been derivative of his role as Pennywise. However, Skarsgård showed his range as a dramatic actor in the highly underrated fantasy drama Nine Days.

Nine Days was a film that a majority of those who enjoyed Skarsgård in the It movies may not have seen due to the unusual circumstances surrounding its release. Despite receiving rave reviews upon its debut at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020, Nine Days was held from theatrical release for over a year due to the COVID-19 virus and the multitude of theatrical shutdowns. Although it was hailed as one of the stronger directorial debuts of 2021, writer/director Edson Oda’s breakthrough first feature sadly failed to make much of an impact at either the box office or awards season. It’s a shame that it did not succeed in becoming a breakout hit, because Skarsgård gives a heartbreaking performance in Nine Days that makes it impossible to watch his horror performances in the same way.

What Is 'Nine Days' About?

Nine Days is a highly metaphorical fantasy film that examines the process of sending souls to inhabit human bodies, with an isolated home in the middle of a desert standing in for a traditional “afterlife” setting. The story focuses on the arbiter Will (Winston Duke), who conducts a series of interviews with souls that could either be sent back to Earth or erased from existence entirely. Among his subjects isSkarsgård'scharacter Kane, whose pessimistic attitude about the way that humanity has developed makes him stand out among the other potential souls. While Will has a fondness for the carefree young woman Emma (Zazie Beetz), he recognizes that Kane’s more realistic outlook on the systemic issues that Earth faces may make him a better candidate. Kane faces his own crisis of confidence, as each of the subjects faces the guilt that they are vying for just one spot to occupy.

Nine Days succeeds because it grounds its existential discussions into a rational, almost procedural task, allowing the viewer to question which of the interviewees that Will is talking with is most worthy of returning to Earth. Although more advanced visual effects detailing the extravagance of an afterlife may have been more initially exciting, it would have detracted from the rational conversations that are at the heart of the film. The subtlety that makes Nine Days so brilliant is best emphasized by Skarsgård's brilliant performance. Kane is a character who fears opening up because he doesn’t want to be judged as uncaring by his peers. Although he is eventually able to open up to Will when discussing his fears, Kane is burdened by the prospect of being saddled with the responsibility of helping the entire human race join in the fight against evil. It’s Kane’s anxiety about being rational that makes him the film’s most inspiring hero.

'Nine Days' Examines the Responsibility of Optimism

Kane is the most unique character in Nine Days because he is the only one willing to recognize inherent evil. While Emma sees the best in everyone and believes that everyone is capable of redeeming themselves, Kane knows that a majority of the people still living on Earth would not be willing to take the time to have a rational discussion with Will in which they can step outside themselves. The film’s most powerful scene occurs when Kane finally begins to stand up for his principles and vows to Will that he will combat evil in any form that it takes. Considering that a majority of the audience is likely to associate Skarsgård with villainous roles as a result of his horror work, this scene has the unintended effect of being slightly subversive as well.

Nine Days succeeds because Skarsgård is able to give depth to a character whose backstory is never explicitly stated. Although it's steadily implied that Kane shares a lot of things in common with Will when he lived a mortal life, Nine Days never goes to any great lengths to state what Will is going to do next, or at what point in history he will be placed. Although these sorts of ambiguous qualities can often grow irritating if they are at the cost of genuine character development, Nine Days examines how characters like Kane exist within any context, and will always be needed. It’s arguably the most vulnerable that Skarsgård has ever been on screen, and the extended monologues he gives are captivating.

Bill Skarsgård Is More Than Just a Horror King

Nine Days is evidence that Skarsgård is more than just a horror icon, and should hopefully succeed in earning more substantial roles in the future. Although he was wasted in his brief Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance in Eternals, Skarsgård has managed to do impressive work as a menacing villain in John Wick: Chapter 4, an unlikely action star in Boy Kills World, a shady spy in Atomic Blonde, and a romantic lead in Victoria. Hopefully, Nine Days will not become an anomaly within his filmography, as it would be great to see Skarsgård return to this type of niche indie feature again.

