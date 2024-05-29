The Big Picture Bill Skarsgård brings a seductively sinister spin to his upcoming role in Robert Eggers' Nosferatu remake.

If there’s one thing that Bill Skarsgård can do, it’s play a villain in the most seductive way possible. Sure, Tim Curry made us all attracted to Pennywise in the first place (just us?) but Skarsgård also pulled off a similar vibe in It and It Chapter Two. This year, the Hemlock Grove alum takes the sensually sinister to an entirely new level in his upcoming appearance in Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu remake. While the original Count Orlok may not have been oozing with sex appeal, Skarsgård revealed to Esquire that his take would put a lusty spin while still keeping the character absolutely despicable. Teasing, “I do not think people are gonna recognize me in it,” Skarsgård went on to describe his bloodsucker’s look in the most non-spoiler way possible.

“He’s gross. But it is very sexualized. It’s playing with a sexual fetish about the power of the monster and what that appeal has to you. Hopefully, you’ll get a little bit attracted by it and disgusted by your attraction at the same time.”

Unless you’re going for a full creature feature like André Øvredal did in The Last Voyage of the Demeter, there’s no way to fully stave off the sex appeal of a vampire in film. Characters like Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Angel (David Boreanaz) and Spike (James Marsters), Twilight’s Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), and Interview with the Vampire’s Lestat (Tom Cruise) and Louis (Brad Pitt) made audiences eager to be the recipients of the immortal kiss and it sounds like Nosferatu will be no different.

Bill Skarsgård Almost Appeared In A Very Different Role

Like so many of us, Skarsgård became obsessed with Eggers after watching the filmmaker’s 2015 debut, The Witch. The actor revealed that from that moment forward, all he could think about was working with the helmer on a future project. Willing to hop on board with whatever Eggers may have had for him, Skarsgård’s first shot at Nosferatu was as Thomas Hutter, a role that he would have originally played opposite Anya Taylor-Joy’s Ellen Hutter. In fact, the actor wanted the part so badly that, to prove his dedication, he went above and beyond the typical audition process.

“I wrote this long, pleading email to Robert,” Skarsgård revealed, explaining that he drew up an entire background for the character before the events of Nosferatu. “I think the title was like Wisborg in Flames or something. I was just desperate to rekindle this thing and be a part of it.”

When the part of Thomas Hutter went to Nicholas Hoult, and Ellen was recast and given to Lily-Rose Depp, Skarsgård thought that his ship had sailed. But, when Eggers reached out to offer him an audition for the leading vampire, the actor’s luck turned around, and he’ll now terrify and delight audiences in the film when it arrives in cinemas on December 25.

