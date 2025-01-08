In 2017, Bill Skarsgård went from being known as another one of the Skarsgård brothers to the most famous member of the whole family when he was cast to play Pennywise in It. He looked absolutely terrifying in the makeup, but it was his voice that really sold the character. While Tim Curry chose just to go a little deeper for his portrayal of the killer clown in the 1990 miniseries, Skarsgård lowered his voice dramatically to come across as more innocent and childlike. This was ideal, as it was needed to reel in his child prey, but it also sounded off-kilter enough to be menacing and unhuman.

For Robert Eggers' Nosferatu, Bill Skarsgård was again lost behind some very impressive makeup (and that wicked mustache!) as the villainous Count Orlok, but just like with Pennywise, it was the voice that sold the performance. You can slap prosthetics on any actor's face, but when Orlok spoke, that's when the chills went down your spine. Nosferatu is one of Bill Skarsgård's best movies, and also one of his most challenging, requiring the actor to think outside the box when it came to finding the character's voice.

The Original Plan Was to Digitally Alter Bill Skarsgård's Voice in 'Nosferatu'