The new Max Original series Welcome to Derry is set before the first film, with the casting for Pennywise being unknown.

Skarsgård is set to star in remakes of The Crow and Nosferatu in 2024.

Stay away from your local storm drains, as it looks like the upcoming forecast for future horror stories in the IT universe may include a minor chance of Bill Skarsgård's return to the franchise. During an interview with Esquire, where the acclaimed actor discussed his upcoming superhero story The Crow and the highly anticipated Nosferatu remake, Bill Skarsgård appeared to (dare we say) float the idea of returning to the twisted world of Stephen King. When asked if he would return to the infamous role of Pennywise the Dancing Clown, Skarsgård gave a fittingly cryptic and intriguing answer:

"I don’t want to spoil it. Maybe."

Speculation was sparked that the interview where this took place was in Toronto, and IT filmmaker Andy Muscietti also happened to be in town at around the same time. In addition to promoting The Crow, Skarsgård is also reportedly filming an undisclosed project in town. Thus, many have suspected he could be filming something related to the IT IP.

We know that a brand-new entry to the IT franchise is in the works with Welcome to Derry — a new Max Original series that will take place several years before the events of the first film. In March 2023, Bill Skarsgård previously stated that he was not involved with the new show, seemingly opening the door to a brand-new actor to portray the serial killer clown. It's worth mentioning that, while the series has already cast several stars and production is well underway (Max even shared some footage during their 2024-2025 preview video), we still don't know who will be playing Pennywise. Skarsgård previously said:

"As of now, I’m not currently involved with it. If someone else gets to do it, my advice would be: Do it your own. Make it your own. Have fun with it. What I found pleasurable about that character is how abstract he was."

What Can Audiences Expect from Bill Skarsgård this Year?

While Bill Skarsgård's alleged return to Derry is up in the air, the actor is still bound to have a very big year in 2024. As alluded to earlier, Bill Skarsgård will be breathing a new afterlife into the long-delayed remake of The Crow, but that's not the only creepy remake he'll be staring in. Skarsgård will also be collaborating with director Robert Eggers on a dramatic retelling of Nosferatu, where he'll be adding another horror icon to his impressive resume.

Welcome to Derry floats onto Max in 2025 and you can watch IT and IT: Chapter 2 on the streamer right now.

