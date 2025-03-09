The quest for love is hard enough, but try doing it with nothing but logic, a stopwatch, and a firm no-touching policy. That’s the dilemma at the center of Simple Simon. The oddball Swedish romantic comedy features Bill Skarsgård in a role that’s far removed from his usual terror-inducing characters. Before the actor was lurking in sewers, giving viewers an aversion for red balloons, he was Simon, an 18-year-old with Asperger’s syndrome who preferred the order of outer space to the chaos of human relationships. But when his brother Sam’s (Martin Wallström) breakup throws things off in his regimented world, Simon takes it upon himself to fix things the only way he knows how — science.

The result is a heartstring-tugging and genuinely funny story that never treats Asperger's like a punchline or gimmick. Instead, Simple Simon embraces Simon’s quirks and, in turn, uses them to drive both the comedy and the heartfelt moments. It’s a delight to see how Skarsgård demonstrates his versatility here, playing the role with pitch-perfect deadpan humor. There’s also a touch of vulnerability that makes his character as lovable as he is intriguing. Altogether, Simple Simon proves Skarsgård isn’t just the king of horror. And honestly, watching him fumble through romance before he became the menacing Pennywise? That’s a twist no one saw coming.

‘Simple Simon’ Ditches Predictable Romance for Something Smarter and Funnier

Image Via Naive AB

Your run-of-the-mill rom-com follows a well-worn formula: boy meets girl, a few misunderstandings arise, then come the grand romantic gestures, and they all live happily ever after. What does Simple Simon do? It tosses all that out, and in its stead, we have a socially awkward protagonist who approaches love like it can be cooked up in a lab. The weird thing is that it somehow works out. At this point, it’s safe to say that the film doesn’t heavily lean into tropes, so there’s no confession of love at the airport or tearful speeches in the rain. What we do have is Skarsgård’s Simon, a teenager with Asperger’s who sees emotions as puzzles to be solved, not something to be felt. In all, it’s Simon’s unique way of seeing the world that adds a dose of unexpected charm to the narrative.

Even the romance in the film doesn’t take the conventional route. Rather than centering on Simon’s love life, the film explores love through his unique perspective. So, this is not one of those cases where he’s off to find “The One” for himself. Rather, he’s trying to fix a problem in the only way he knows how. Yet, along the way, the movie uses moments of genuine warmth to prove that love doesn’t have to be over the top or dramatic to be meaningful. A perfect example is when Simon, who dislikes physical touch for obvious reasons, awkwardly but earnestly attempts to comfort a distressed Jennifer (Cecilia Forss), which shows how much he’s willing to step outside his comfort zone. Altogether, Simple Simon doesn’t only break the rules of conventional rom-coms, it proves that love stories can be just as touching when they come with spreadsheets and an occasional spacesuit.

Bill Skarsgård Turned Social Mishaps Into Comedy Gold in ‘Simple Simon’