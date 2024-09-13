Bill Skarsgård is synonymous with the horror genre. His presence on screen is immediately unsettling for the audience, he acts as a signal that something is about to go horribly wrong. Most notably he is recognized as Pennywise in the 2017 remake of Stephen King’s It and he's set to appear in the upcoming Robert Eggers’ adaptation of Nosferatu. However, his typecasting has conditioned the audience not to trust Skarsgård and ignores his huge potential in a role that doesn’t rely on fear. His recent performances within the horror genre prove he always has great chemistry with his on-screen partner, whilst offering versatility with the type of partnership they have. From the dreamy, whirlwind romance of The Crow to the charming, quirky relationship with Maika Monroe in Villians to the awkward yet endearing performance in Barbarian. Bill Skarsgård has proved it is about time he is cast as a romantic lead.

Bill Skarsgård Brings a New Side to the 'The Crow' Romance

The 2024 remake of The Crow is hugely different from the 90s cult classic. Instead of jumping straight into the vigilante revenge plot, it spotlights Shelly (FKA Twigs) and her backstory. The first half of the runtime feels like a Gothic romance rather than a horror action, and takes time to explore how Eric and Shelly fell in love in the first place. Seeing them go from strangers to inseparable could feel rushed in the short time-frame. Yet, Skarsgård and FKA Twigs’ undeniable magnetism makes the immediacy of their connection believable and compelling.

Skarsgård’s portrayal of Draven is brooding and shy, contrasting with Shelly, who is strong-willed and blunt. The scene after the pair escape the drug rehabilitation facility together and finally kiss is ethereal with the bright lighting and flowing textiles. The choreography as the pair dance around each other is as dizzying as their romance. However, it is after Shelly’s death when Eric is retracing his steps of where he and Shelly were together that shows his potential to play a romantic lead. He shows the yearning and despair without a hint of horror. The trajectory of The Crow then feels tonally different to the original, and the desire for vengeance is still emotionally charged, but Skarsgård feels less exaggerated and more cold and determined. The intensity of The Crow’s romance plotline is easily the biggest strength of the movie and proves Bill Skarsgård doesn’t need to always be the antagonist, he is more than capable as a leading man.

'Barbarian' Can Be Viewed Through a Different Lens

Skarsgård’s typecasting is used against us in Zach Creggar’s Barbarian. The association of Skarsgård's roles as villains made viewers immediately suspicious that his character Keith would have ulterior motives. The choice to cast Skarsgård was purposeful and lead the audience to mistrust him, assuming that he was the movie's antagonist. It makes his early death completely jolting and shocking.

However, if you remove the horror from the feature and view his performance separately, the scenes are actually quite romantic. When Keith realizes the Airbnb is double-booked, he does all he can to make Tess (Georgina Campbell) comfortable. The awkwardness that the audience views as creepy is just Keith’s lack of experience and discomfort — the audience forget that Tess is also a stranger to Keith. He does all he can to defuse the situation, even waiting so that Tess can see him open a bottle of wine so she doesn’t have to worry he is trying to drug her. Barbarian is purposefully ominous, but the way Tess and Keith grow comfortable with each other and their unorthodox chemistry is the foundation of a nonstandard romance. It's too bad (or good?) it was all in service of a twist.

The Strongest Case for Skarsgård as a Romantic Lead Is 'Villains'

The best example of Skarsgård’s ability as a romantic lead comes in the underrated horror comedy Villains. Villains follows two amateur crooks whose car breaks down during their escape from a crime. They end up breaking into a nearby house, but it turns out the homeowners have a dark secret. The core of the story is the relationship between Skarsgård’s Mickey and Maika Monroe’s Jules. The pair aren’t a classic romance couple, and their relationship isn’t glamorized. Instead, they are quirky, and that makes them extremely compatible; they have such a clear understanding of each other’s needs. There is a moment early in the movie where Mickey is getting stressed over the car and Jules immediately stops him and calms him down. She tells him to lie down and floats her hair over his face, an action they call a “car wash”. It would be peculiar to anyone else, but it's an intimate look into their close relationship.

Villains also emphasizes Skarsgård’s great comedic timing. The humor is morbid and dark and relies heavily on Skarsgård and Monroe’s delivery and ability to bounce off each other and their co-stars Kyra Sedgwick and Jeffrey Donovan. The movie basks in its absurdity and is relentlessly unpredictable. At one point, Skarsgård flirts with Sedgwick, who has him tied to the bed, as a means to escape. Even though you know Skarsgård is following his survival instinct, his schmoozing is surprisingly charismatic. You would be hard-pressed to find a scene partner Bill Skarsgård isn’t compatible with.

Skarsgård’s role in Villians presents a very real relationship. Mickey and Jules are just as in love as Eric and Shelly in The Crow, yet the dynamic is less intense and codependant. Through the different roles, Skarsgård shows his versatility. Too often, he has been seen as the guy who played the killer clown, Pennywise, but he has the potential for so much more. The Crow was merely an appetizer, we're ready for the main meal!

The Crow is now available to rent or purchase.

