Middle-earth is indeed filled with epic deeds and legendary heroes, but sometimes it's the smaller and seemingly insignificant ones that captivate us. In The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, for example, there is a character so brave that fans consider him the unofficial tenth member of the Fellowship. We're not talking about any Hobbit, Elf, Dwarf, or Human, but about Bill the Pony. He is Sam's (Sean Astin) loyal companion who is released before the Fellowship enters Moria, and, despite his short screen time in the Peter Jackson trilogy, has become a fan favorite—being considered the unofficial tenth member of the Fellowship. While the movies never show his fate, Bill's story is one of the most touching in J.R.R. Tolkien's writings.

The Hobbits Save Bill the Pony From a Cruel Owner in Bree

Image via New Line

In Peter Jackson's The Fellowship of the Ring, Frodo (Elijah Wood) and Sam leave the Shire by themselves, and are joined by Merry (Dominic Monaghan) and Pippin (Billy Boyd) almost accidentally. After they leave Bree, however, they are joined by Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) and, of course, Bill the Pony. The movies don't show how Bill joined them, but Tolkien actually came up with a whole backstory for our brave steed.

In the books, there is a whole plot around Frodo's departure from the Shire, with Sam, Merry, and Pippin joining him, and Merry even bringing four mules to carry their belongings. When they reach Bree, they cross paths with the unscrupulous Bill Ferny, who owns an abused and malnourished pony. Before the Hobbits leave Bree, Ferny—who is an informant of the Nazgûl—makes their mounts flee, forcing them to purchase his pony for the exorbitant sum of twelve silver pennies. Thankfully, the Prancing Pony innkeeper, Barliman Butterbur (David Weatherley), helps them out. Sam immediately bonds with the pony, but it's never clear why he starts calling it Bill. It seems odd, given that it's the name of the pony's previous owner, who abused and mistreated him, but it may be a pun, the pony being "the Bill who will turn out good." Or they simply referred to it as "Bill's pony" and it eventually stuck. Either way, when we think of Bill, it's always the pony, never the other guy.

Bill Safely Returns to Rivendell After Being Released in Moria