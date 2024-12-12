The hottest night in music is coming to audiences with the 2024 Billboard Music Awards. There’s no better time than December to celebrate the year’s breakout acts and major musical milestones. Recognizing excellence across artists, albums, songs, producers, and songwriters, the BBMAs are a data-driven awarding moment where winners are chosen based on year-end performance metrics from the Billboard charts. The numbers don’t lie - this is music’s ultimate scorecard for success.

The BBMAs wouldn’t be complete without some show-stopping performances, delivered only by 2024’s biggest musical sensations. From pop-cultural phenoms to genre-dominating musicians, the BBMAs isn’t short on talent. Without further ado, here’s where you can watch and stream the 2024 Billboard Music Awards.

Is the 2024 ‘Billboard Music Awards’ Premiering on TV?

Image via Billboard Music Awards

The 2024 Billboard Music Awards airs Thursday, December 12 at 8:00 PM ET/PT on FOX and Fire TV Channels. The two-hour special is presented by Marriott Bonvoy.

Is the 2024 ‘Billboard Music Awards’ Streaming Online?

Image via Billboard Music Awards

The 2024 Billboard Music Awards will be available on-demand on Paramount+. Alternatively, viewers can tune in to the show through the free Fire TV Channels app, which provides one-click access to Amazon devices (Fire TV smart TVs, streaming media players, and Tablets).

Who Are Nominated for the 2024 ‘Billboard Music Awards’?

Image via Billboard Music Awards

With a whopping 72 categories, musicians of all genres stand a chance to be acknowledged in the 2024 Billboard Music Awards. However, taking charge are Zach Bryan, Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen, and Sabrina Carpenter - all of whom are vying for Top Artist and other major honors.

Bryan leads the race with a solid 18 nominations across 21 entries. His breakout success has been nothing short of meteoric, from last year’s wins for Top New Artist and Top Rock Album to this year’s “I Remember Everything,” a triple-chart dominator.

Then there’s Swift, the reigning queen of the BBMAs, with 16 nominations and a chance to surpass Drake’s all-time win record. Her album “The Tortured Poets Department” shattered records, becoming her 14th Billboard 200 No. 1 and holding the top spot for 12 straight weeks. She’s already made history, and she might stand a chance to make even more this year.

Wallen, the reigning king of country, isn’t slowing down either. With 15 nominations, including five for his hit collab “I Had Some Help” with Post Malone, Wallen’s unstoppable streak includes back-to-back Songs of the Summer chart-topper and a record-breaking run on the Billboard 200 and “One Thing at Time.”

Meanwhile, Carpenter has definitely been working late, because all that singing has made her a first-time finalist in nine categories, including Top Artist. Her hits “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” have catapulted her to the tops of streaming, making her the first solo act in 60 years to land two top-three Billboard Hot 100 hits from a debut No. 1 album.

Who Is Hosting the 2024 ‘Billboard Music Awards’?

Image via Netflix

The 2024 Billboard Music Awards will be hosted by none other than actress and comedian Michelle Buteau. She’s best known for her Netflix series Survival of the Thickest, which she created, wrote, and executive produced. Based on her hilariously heartfelt book of essays, the show earned her the prestigious NAACP Image Award for “Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television) and is in the works for a sophomore season.

Buteau isn’t just conquering the small screen. This year, she can be seen in the comedy Babes, an SXSW darling directed by Pamela Adlon. She’s also set to star alongside Leslie Mann, Isla Fisher, and Anna Faris in the start-studded comedy Spa Weekend.

The BBMAs isn’t her first gig - she’s been hosting the smash-hit reality competition The Circle, which dropped its seventh season, and the culinary showdown Barbecue Showdown. Coming up next is her Netflix special, A Buteau-ful Mind, taped live at Radio City Music Hall, which drops on December 31, 2024.

Who Are the 2024 ‘Billboard Music Awards’ Performers?

Image via Billboard Music Awards

The 2024 Billboard Music Awards bring their A-game with a roster of international performers gearing up to celebrate their clutch Billboard From K-pop to country, rock to Afrobeats, the awards are truly a celebration of music Headlining the show are K-pop sensation Stray Kids, who will bring their explosive energy to the stage as finalists in four categories, including Top Duo/Group and Top Global K-Pop Artist. With their latest chart-topping album “ATE” and the Hot 100 hit “Chk Chk Boom,” the group is poised to make their BBMA debut unforgettable. Joining them are fellow K-pop superstars SEVENTEEN, poised to deliver a show-stopping remote performance of their hit “LOVE, MONEY, FAME” featuring DJ Khaled. They’ll light up the streets of Los Angeles all the way to the iconic Santa Monica Pier.

Coldplay brings their heart-pounding anthems to the stage, celebrating a monumental year with their No. 1 album “Moon Music” and their status as finalists for Top Duo/Group and Top Rock Touring Artist. Meanwhile, Jelly Roll is ready to rock out with his hits. With nominations including Top Song Sales Artist and Top Rock Artist, expect nothing but raw emotions from this powerhouse of a singer.

Megan Moroney takes center stage with a Carnival Cruise-sponsored performance, spotlighting her ascent as one of country music’s brightest stars. With accolades from the ACM and CMA Awards and her chart-climbing album “Am I Okay?”, get ready for a touching set that’s sure to pull some heartstrings. The soulful singer Teddy Swims is all set to perform his Hot 100 chart-topper “Lose Control” and a sneak peek of his new single “Bad Dreams”.

Rounding out the lineup is global phenom Tyla, who’s had one of the greatest years in music. Taking audiences to a London pub for a pop-up Amapiano party, bringing hits like “Water” and “Truth or Dare” to life with her infectious energy and intoxicating stage presence. With eight nominations to boast, including Top R&B Artist and Top Afrobeats Artist, it’s a cherry on top for the artist’s breakout year.

What Are the ‘Billboard Music Awards’?

Image via Billboard Music Awards

The Billboard Music Awards are a celebration of music’s biggest and brightest, standing out from the awards season mold with their data-driven approach. Winners are determined at the end of the year based on their metrics on the Billboard charts. For this year’s awards, the eligibility period spans from October 28, 2023, to October 19, 2024, aligning with Billboard’s Year-End Charts tracking. Produced by Dick Clark Productions, a Penske Media Corporation company, the BBMAs continue to be a hallmark of the music industry.