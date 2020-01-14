Billie Eilish to Write, Perform Bond Theme Song for ‘No Time to Die’

While No Time to Die has secured Hans Zimmer as its composer (albeit in an insane time crunch), the 25th Bond film is going in a very different direction with its theme song. Popular artist Billie Eilish has been selected to perform the No Time to Die theme song, and at 18 years old she marks the youngest artist in history to write and perform a Bond song. She co-wrote the title song with her brother, Finneas O’Connor.

The rumors began when the Bond fan site MI6 broke an exclusive that American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish would be performing the title song for No Time to Die. Then the 18-year-old singer took to her Instagram story early Tuesday morning to share a series of photos of Bond girls from over the years—Eva Green from Casino Royale, Halle Berry from Die Another Day, Daniela Bianchi from From Russia with Love, and Lea Seydoux from Spectre and now No Time to Die.

The official Bond Twitter account then quickly confirmed the news. Eilish marks a change of pace for the franchise after Spectre and Skyfall opted for the smooth stylings of Sam Smith and Adele, respectively. Jack White took a crack at Quantum of Solace to embarrassing results, and Chris Cornell’s Casino Royale theme was pretty forgettable. But you know what Bond song was an abslute banger? Madonna’s “Die Another Day.”

Anway, it’ll be interesting to hear what Eilish puts together. She’s not exactly rock but not exactly a classical singer either. Though I suppose that fits with director Cary Joji Fukunaga, who’s not easily classified as a filmmaker.

No Time to Die opens in theaters on April 8th.