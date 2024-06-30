The Big Picture Billie Eilish's "CHIHIRO" is inspired by Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away, exploring themes of identity, isolation, and coming-of-age.

Eilish's latest album features rich imagery and multidimensional production share many parallels with Studio Ghibli films.

Eilish's artistic vision and connection to Studio Ghibli have been evident since her debut album, with the films inspiring her visual art and songwriting.

The best songs on Billie Eilish's latest album will find you spirited away to a world of sonic delights, floating in a sea of lush instrumentation and beautiful melodies. The rich imagery found within the songwriting on Hit Me Hard and Soft combined with the multidimensional production from her brother/collaborator FINNEAS envelops you in a musical experience that feels cinematic. This is no truer than on the third track, "CHIHIRO," which actually has a direct cinematic influence that many Studio Ghibli fans have picked up on.

"CHIHIRO" takes its name from the central character in Hayao Miyazaki's 2001 film, Spirited Away. As the first hand-drawn film to win Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards, and a film that, in only a couple of decades, has cemented itself as a consensus inclusion on many lists of the most important movies ever made, Spirited Away needs no introduction. It certainly needs not be introduced to Eilish, who has spoken about the film many times over the years, referencing it as a personal favorite and a work that has inspired her own art over the years. "CHIHIRO" is the most direct instance of Eilish lyrically and thematically pulling from a Studio Ghibli film, but the movies have followed her throughout her career, shaping her artistic approach in interesting ways.

Spirited Away (2001) During her family's move to the suburbs, a sullen 10-year-old girl wanders into a world ruled by gods, witches and spirits, a world where humans are changed into beasts. Release Date July 20, 2001 Director Hayao Miyazaki Cast Rumi Hîragi , Miyu Irino , Mari Natsuki , Takashi Naitô , Yasuko Sawaguchi , Tatsuya Gashûin Runtime 125 minutes Main Genre Anime Writers Hayao Miyazaki Studio Walt Disney Pictures Tagline The tunnel led Chihiro to a mysterious town... Expand

Billie Eilish's 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' Deals With Loss and Identity

Eilish's third record explores love and heartbreak from a variety of perspectives. Many of the songs seem written from the point of view of someone feeling a myriad of conflicting emotions following the end of a relationship. While many of Studio Ghibli's most iconic movies are not necessarily centralized around romance, they do explore complex human relationships, and the internalized feelings that come with those relationships.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The album finds Eilish reflecting on feeling lost within herself, and looking for reassurance about the future. The album cover, an image of Eilish falling through an open door into a vast body of water, is a surreal image that feels like it could fit right into a fantastical sequence in a Studio Ghibli film. The image signifies feelings of isolation and disconnect. Water is a recurring motif throughout the record, as with many Studio Ghibli films where elements of nature crop up again and again. Not every song on the record is drawing directly from a Miyazaki film, but her songwriting evokes many complex, rich feelings that come through the films, especially Spirited Away.

Billie Eilish's "CHIHIRO" Pulls Straight From 'Spirited Away's Themes

Image via Darkroom/Interscope Records

Although not a single, "CHIHIRO" has become one of the most successful songs on the album. Following the perspective of a character who finds herself at a distance from the world around her, Eilish explained to Rolling Stone how the song directly connects to Spirited Away:

“It’s kind of from [Chihiro's] point of view, mixed with mine. The visuals in that movie are some of the best ever — all that Studio Ghibli shit is unbelievable. There’s all those visuals of the train in the water after the flood, and it literally looks like an ocean with a train track. I had just watched Spirited Away and Finneas had made that beat. I love that movie. I’ve seen it so many times.”

The film centers around Chihiro being swept into a strange, spiritual realm where people take on new names, lose memories, and encounter all sorts of surreal figures that do not exist in the real world. Chihiro finds herself alone, detached from everything and everyone she once knew, and trying to find comfort and strength in this difficult situation.

On "CHIHIRO," Eilish writes from a similar emotional framework about feeling alone and longing for a better understanding of the direction of her life. Eilish's lyrics are steeped in metaphors, and many of them can be directly tied into the film. In the first verse, she sings about her name being forgotten, something that happens to Chihiro when Yubaba, a mysterious witch, strips her of her identity and makes her work in a bathhouse. In the second verse, Eilish alludes to seeing loved ones in a restaurant, only for them to turn around and have different faces. This portion feels reflective of Chihiro finding her parents having transformed into pigs, unable to recognize her or communicate in any meaningful way, and both the film and song relate the fear of feeling unseen by loved ones in this regard.

The song's final verse feels reminiscent of Chihiro's meeting with Haku, the mystical dragon, in a garden. This scene finds Chihiro remembering her own name, and establishes a relationship that will later reveal itself to have deeper roots in her past. "There's a part of me that recognizes you," Eilish sings, evoking Chihiro finally recognizing that Haku saved her years before in the real world. These lyrical allusions to the film's story draw on similar themes of identity, coming-of-age, fear of abandonment, and eventually reconnecting with oneself.

Studio Ghibli Has Always Inspired Billie Eilish's Music

Close

Although "CHIHIRO" is the most explicit nod to Studio Ghibli in Eilish's discography so far, the films have resonated with her since her debut album. With an expansive run of some of the most iconic anime films ever made, it is no surprise that one of the most gifted musicians of this generation has been inspired by Studio Ghibli. Eilish spoke about her love of Miyazaki in a 2019 video interview with VICE. She explained how she draws images to correlate with each song, and that her visual art is where a cohesive vision for a record begins. "I owe so much of it to Miyazaki," Eilish says of her artistic vision. She also notes having a crush on Haku, and draws connections between her first album and the aesthetic qualities of No Face.

The music video and cover art for "My Future," the lead single from Eilish's second studio album, pay homage to Studio Ghibli. The animated video sees Eilish walking through a forest that springs to life in a psychedelic, dreamlike fashion. The imagery of nature feels familiar to any Ghibli fans, as humanity's relationship to the environment is a central theme in many Miyazaki films, including Spirited Away, and most notably Princess Mononoke.

Eilish is a seminal pop star of her era, but her interest in the world of film continues to push her to new, interesting places musically. With two Oscars for Best Song already under her belt, and a myriad of cinematic influences she pulls from, Eilish understands the value in the relationship between film and music better than just about any of her contemporaries. Spirited Away birthed one of her most impressive songs to date, and speaks to how a personal connection with a beloved work of art can inspire something beautiful.

Spirited Away is available to watch on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max